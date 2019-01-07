Theodore Peter Anthony Matelski, 81

Theodore Peter Anthony Matelski passed away on January 1, 2019 at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND at the age of 81.

Ted was born in Chicago, IL on February 13, 1937 to Stephen and Frances (Mager) Matelski. He attended school at St. Stanislaus Kostka until the family moved back to northern Minnesota; where he attended school in Roosevelt and Williams through the 8thgrade. He started his working career to support his family, working with local farmers and loggers. Ted entered the U.S. Army in 1960, serving our country for two years as a machine gunner, 3rdInfantry in Aschaffenbrug, Germany. After returning home, Ted went back to Bixby Sawmill to work. He started his career with Marvin Windows on June 29, 1962 until his retirement on March 28, 2000.

On December 31, 1966, Ted was united in marriage to Stella Kiss in Williams, MN. The couple made their home in the Williams area throughout their marriage. They were blessed with two children.

Ted loved his family and enjoyed each grandchild and great-grandchild in his own special way. He enjoyed his green grass, gardening and coin collecting; but most of all… playing Rummy and teaching his grandkids how to play. He will be remembered most as a hardworking, honest man of faith who attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williams, MN. Ted was a longtime member of the Williams Volunteer Fire Department and the American Legion Post #371 Roosevelt, MN.

Ted is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Stella Matelski; children, Tod (Kelly) Matelski and Paula (Kevin) Fish; grandchildren, Cody, Carrie, Andrew, Trevor; and great-grandchildren, Odin, Einar, Ivar, Dean, Ivy and Riley; and siblings, Stephen and Ernest.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on 11 AM Saturday, January 5, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warroad. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad; with a 7:00 PM Rosary Service. Interment will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Williams, MN at a later date. Online guest book at:www.helgesonfuneralhome.com