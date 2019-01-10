Kuznia fatally shot on Marine base in Washington, D.C.

On January 1, 2019, U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Riley Kuznia was fatally shot while on duty at Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C.

Twenty-year-old Kuznia was a Karlstad native, son of Adam Kuznia and Markelle Kuznia, and a 2017 graduate of Tri-County School.

The shooting happened at 5 a.m. on January 1; Kuznia was taken to a local hospital, but died at 5:59 a.m.

The shooting remains under investigation, but is not being treated as a homicide. The other Marine involved has been reassigned to administrative duties until the investigation is complete.

The Marine Corps statement said Kuznia served as a team leader for Guard Company and had been given the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

In the statement, Col. Don Tomich, commanding officer of Marine Barracks said: “Riley was a highly driven and goal-oriented Marine whose positive attitude set the example here at the Barracks.”

Back home in Karlstad, Kuznia was known for being very involved with his class and the school, with a particular passion for hockey, which he played with the KCC Bearcats co-op.

“He was just an awesome kid; everybody liked him,” Tri-County School Superintendent/Principal Ryan Baron said.

