Lake of the Woods (MN) County Commissioners Proceedings December 11, 2018

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS DECEMBER 11, 2018 PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Arensen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Cody Hasbargen, Ken Moorman, Ed Arensen and Jon Waibel. Absent, Buck Nordlof. Also, present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd and Woody Fiala. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following addition: Minnesota Energy taxes, Apartment Housing Complex. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the official minutes and summarized minutes of November 27, 2018. SOCIAL SERVICES- Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen, and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $14,174.724, Commissioners Warrants $1,797.73, Commissioners Warrants $7,373.76. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve a county issued credit card for Child Support Officer, Linda Hartnell. COUNTY AUDITOR-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to pull claim number 1082. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the following claims against the county: Revenue-$ 40,177.19, Road & Bridge-$60,056.47, County Devlp. $1,015.00, Solid Waste- 13,561.57, EDA.-$901.21 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following Auditor warrants: November 28, 2018-$460,814.18, December 5,2018-$901.21. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 12/11/2018 For Payment 12/14/2018 Vendor Name Amount Barnes/Todd 2,000.00 Bollig Inc 5,911.32 Compass Minerals America 4,363.92 Freeberg & Grund, Inc 5,325.00 Holen Electric 10,874.00 Howard’s Oil Company 2,159.03 Johnson Construction 3,270.00 Koochiching Co Treasurer 2,500.00 Lavalla Sand & Gravel Inc 30,000.00 LOW Highway Dept 4,143.21 Polk County Highway Dept 3,955.07 R & Q Trucking, Inc 2,060.00 Royal Tire Inc 2,969.00 Sandpieper Design LLC 2,311.65 Sjoberg’s Inc 2,668.00 Widseth Smith Nolting&Asst Inc 2,098.33 Ziegler, Inc 3,133.31 57 Payments less than 2000 25,969.60 Final Total: 115,711.44 MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson and County Assessor, Mary Jo Otten met with the board and informed the board that the Minnesota Department of Revenue sets the value for counties for utilities and that Minnesota Energy filed a suit with the Department for over valuation; therefore, the Department of Revenue informed all affected counties of the over assessment error on their part and therefore, the county owes Minnesota Energy $8,700 plus interest. Lake of the Woods County only has two parcels within the county. COUNTY ATTORNEY-County Attorney, James Austad met with the board to discuss the HRA loan with the county. CHRISTMAS EVE DAY-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson informed the board that she had received request’s asking if the board would consider closing the office for the full day instead of half day designated as Christmas Eve holiday. No board action was taken. 2019 COUNTY BOARD MEETING DATES Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the following 2019 County Board Meeting Dates: 2019 LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY BOARD MEETING DATES January (Organizational Meeting) Tuesday, January 8 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday January 22 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room February Tuesday, February 12 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, February 26 9:00 a.m. Lake of the Woods School March Tuesday, March, 12 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room, Tuesday, March 26 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room April Tuesday, April 9 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, April 23 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room May Tuesday, May 14 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, May 28 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room June Tuesday, June 11 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, June 18 10:00 a.m. NWA Thursday, June,20 6:00 p.m. Board of Equalization Tuesday, June 25 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room July Tuesday, July 9 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, July 23 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room August Tuesday, August 13 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, August 27 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room September Tuesday, September 10 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday September 24 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room October Tuesday, October 8 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, October 22 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room November Tuesday, November 5 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, November 26 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room December Tuesday, December 17 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, December 17 6:00 p.m. TNT Meeting Friday, December 27 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MAY BE ATTENDING THE FOLLOWING: AMC JOINT LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE- February 13-14-St. Paul AMC LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE- April 3-5-Nisswa AMC DISTRICT 2 MEETING-June 12 and October 23 AMC POLICY COMMITTEE-September 12-13-Alexandria AMC ANNUAL CONFERENCE-December 8-11-St. Cloud LAKE OF THE WOODS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY MEETINGS Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners will be attending these meetings on the 3rd Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Government Center Resolution-The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and moved for adoption: A Resolution Establishing County Precincts and Polling Places Resolution 18-12-01;WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes, Section §204B16, Subdivision 1 requires that by December 31st of each year, the County must designate by resolution a polling place for each election precinct; and NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners, State of Minnesota hereby establishes polling places of the following County precincts: Baudette City Hall – Precincts 1B and 2B; Lake of the Woods County Government Center – All Mail Precincts including: 1A, 2A, 2C, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 3E, 4A, 4B, 4C, 5A, 5B, 5C and 5D. Commissioners Salary/Elected Department Heads Salary/Non-Elected Department Heads Salary/Union and Non Union Employee Salary Adjustment 2019 ELECTED OFFICIALS & NON-ELECTED DEPARTMENT HEADS SALARIES Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman to adopt the following County Commissioners salaries schedule and County Board Chair salary schedule for the year 2019; and to adopt a committee meeting per diem of $100.00 for the year 2019. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. Elected Officials – Commissioners: Commissioners $20,500.00 Board Chair $21,500.00 Motion was made by Commissioner Arensen to adopt a Technology Fee of $50.00 per month for County Commissioners for the year 2019. (Technology fee reimbursement for county related phone, internet, computer and copy expenses.) The motion was seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and unanimously carried to adopt the following Elected Officials salary schedule for the year 2019. Elected Officials – Department Heads: County Sheriff $84,793.68 County Aud/Treas $83,123.28 County Recorder $70,240.32 County Attorney $108,659.52 Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen to adopt the following Non-Elected Department Heads salary schedule for the year 2019. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Waibel and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. Non-Elected – Department Heads: Assessor Mary Jo Otten $80,095.68 MIS Director Peder Hovland 74,207.52 Public Works Tim Erickson 107,010.00 Land/Water Josh Stromlund 79,782.48 Social Service Amy Ballard 79,761.60 Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen to adopt the following Non-Elected Department Heads salary schedule for the year 2019. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Moorman and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. Non-Elected – Department Heads: Veterans Service Rick Rone $24,147.72 Human Resources Savanna Slick $28,783.08 SALARY ADJUSTMENT, AS AGREED UPON PER UNION CONTRACT Motion- Highway Union Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen to adjust all full time Highway Union employees’ salary according to the compensation plan adopted August 7, 2018; effective January 1, 2019. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Waibel and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. SALARY ADJUSTMENT, AS AGREED UPON PER UNION CONTRACT Motion- Solid Waste Union Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen to adjust all full time Solid Waste Union employees’ salary according to the compensation plan adopted August 7, 2018; effective January 1, 2019. Motion was seconded by Waibel and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. ALL COUNTY EMPLOYEES (FULL TIME/PERMANENT PART TIME/PART TIME/SEASONAL EMPLOYEES) SALARY ADJUSTMENT (EXCLUDING ELECTED AND NON-ELECTED DEPARTMENT HEADS) Motion- Non-Union Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman to adjust all non-union employees: full time, permanent part time, part time and seasonal (excluding elected and non-elected department heads) salaries according to the compensation plan adopted August 7, 2018; effective January 1, 2019. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Waibel and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. HEALTH INSURANCE Motion- Insurance Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to set the 2019 county contribution for family health insurance up to $1,210 per month and single health insurance up to $860 per month. The Public Employees Insurance Program “Advantage Plan” consists of “High”, “Value” and “HSA” plans. For the HSA plans only, any excess county contribution will be deposited directly into the employee’s health savings account, up to the IRS caps. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve that all PERA eligible Lake of the Woods County employees contribute one percent (1%) of their regular pay (no overtime) into their Health Care Savings Plan (HCSP); in addition, Lake of the Woods County, as employer, will contribute one percent (1%) of the employee’s regular pay (no overtime) to the same all PERA eligible Lake of the Woods County employees. DITCH ASSESSMENT County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson discussed the Ditch Assessments with the board. The board requested that they set up a work session at the next meeting. NW ANGLE EDGE RIDERS-Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the Premise Permit for the Northwest Angle Edge Riders to conduct a raffle Off-Site Gambling at Sunset Lodge on March 2, 2019. COUNTY VEHICLE-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board and informed them that the new Car Pool vehicles will not be here for they are still on order. The board recommended that the Car Pool Committee go out and get quotes from local dealers. RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 10:00 a.m. and reconvened at 10:06 a.m. GREAT NORTHERN TRANSMISSION LINE-Kyle Larson from Minnesota Power and Great Northern Transmission Line and reviewed the next stages of the line. Kyle informed the board that they will be setting towers and wires, which helicopters will be flying and in June of 2020 lines will be energized. Kyle informed the board that they have not received any information from the Minnesota Department of Revenue in regards to the proposed tax revenue to the counties. LAND AND WATER PLANNING DIRECTOR-Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund met with the board and presented a Conditional Use Permit for the boards’ consideration of approval. Stevan Helmstetter is requesting to operate a commercial business consisting of transient short-term rental. Josh reviewed the Findings of Fact of the Planning Commission and informed the board that they approved this application with the following conditions, Check septic system to standards. 2) Conditional Use Permit (CUP) expires on sale of transfer of ownership. 3) Must meet Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) specs. 4) Collect and submit any lodging taxes to Lake of the Woods County. Motion -Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve Stevan Helmstetter’s Conditional Use Permit to allow him to operate a commercial business consisting of transient short-term rental of the existing structure in a Rural Residential District (R2), with the following conditions: Check septic system to standards. 2) Conditional Use Permit (CUP) expires on sale of transfer of ownership. 3) Must meet Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) specs. 4) Collect and submit any lodging taxes to Lake of the Woods County. Updates-Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund met with the board and updated the board on Public Drainage System Inventory Book, Timber Harvest- Rapid River, Project Priority List -documents fishability study will be sent to the State and Ordinance Revisions- open up density. COUNTY SURVEYOR-County Surveyor, Donn Rasmussen met with the board and informed the board that he will be retiring as of December 31, 2018 from the position of County Surveyor and recommended the appointment of his remaining term to Chad Conner. The board reviewed Chuck Larsen Petition for Partial Abandonment of Ditch 26. Donn informed the board that the grade is on Larson property and the GIS map is incorrect and needs be corrected. The ditch and road order further south have not been maintained. Because this is a joint ditch with Beltrami and Koochiching County the petition needs to be brought to the Joint Ditch board for further consideration. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to accept the resignation of County Surveyor, Donn Rasmussen effective December 31, 2108. Resolution-The following resolution was offered by Chairman Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and moved for adoption: RECOGNITION OF YEARS OF SERVICE DONN RASMUSSEN RESOLUTION NO. 18-12-03 WHEREAS: Donn Rasmussen has served for Lake of the Woods County as County Surveyor since March 28, 1997; WHEREAS: Donn will be retiring from Lake of the Woods County effective December 31, 2018; NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED: That Lake of the Woods Board of County Commissioners extends its deepest appreciation to Donn for his dedicated service and wishes him well on his retirement. APPOINTMENT OF COUNTY SURVEYOR-APPOINTMENT OF COUNTY SURVEYOR The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and moved for adoption: RESOLUTION NO. 18-12-04 WHEREAS; County Surveyor Donn Rasmussen has submitted his resignation as County Surveyor, effective December 31, 2018; and WHEREAS, the Lake of the Woods County Board accepts, with regret, the resignation of County Surveyor, Donn Rasmussen. NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that Chad Conner is hereby appointed as Lake of the Woods County Surveyor, effective January 1, 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Donn Rasmussen, which term expires December 31, 2020. COUNTY RECORDER-County Recorder, Susan Ney met with the board for the official swearing in of County Surveyor, Chad Conner. NORTHERLY PARK-Joe Laurin, President of the Northwest Angle Edge Riders met with the board to review the Northerly Park proposal. Joe informed the board that the grant request is based on a scoring criteria, which one of them being the financial match. Joe requested a 5% match from the board for the $620,600 proposed cost of the park. The grant that is being applied for is the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission grant. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to support the five 5% match of the $620,600 grant request of $31,030 for Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission grant for the proposed Northerly Park. Resolution-Lake of the Woods County RESOLUTION NO. 18-12-02 RESOLUTION SUPPORTING REGIONAL PARK OR TRAIL DESIGNATION APPLICATION IN GREATER MINNESOTA: Park or trail name: Northerly Park Location: Northwest Angle Date of Resolution: December 11, 2018 The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the following: Lead Applicant Lake of the Woods County BE IT RESOLVED that Lake of the Woods County, as lead applicant, has the authority to act as legal public sponsor for the application described in the Request for Designation as a Regional Park or Trail in Greater Minnesota. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that as lead applicant we are fully aware of the information provided in the application and associated responsibilities, including long-term commitments as defined in the application and related master plan and supporting information as submitted. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that, should Northerly Park receive formal designation as a Regional park or trail in Greater Minnesota by the Commission, that as the lead applicant we have the legal authority to enter into formal designation and funding agreements with the Commission for the referenced park or trail. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that listed applicant certify they will comply with all applicable laws and regulations associated with regional designation and any future grant funding for their respective portions of any project. SHERIFF-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the Civil Process Fees for the County Sheriff Office. NORTH COUNTRY FOOD BANK-Executive Director, Susie Novak met with the board and informed the board that North Country Foods has been operating since 1983 and began sourcing and distributing food out of an old Bridgeman Dairy Building in Crookston and still operates from this same building today. Because of the growth there is limited space, truck access issues, frozen food storage space costs to name a few reasons for a new building. The main reasons are that the building does not pass mandatory safety inspection required by the Feeding America and other governing agencies. Susie informed the board that North Country Food Bank serves 21 counties in northwest and west central Minnesota and part of Grand Forks and are asking all counties to contribute funding towards a new building. Susie informed the board that she is requesting funding in the amount $25,000 from all smaller counties that they serve, and larger counties $40,000 to $50,000. Susie informed the board that In Lake of the Woods County, North Country Food Bank delivered 82,000 pounds of food, which equates to serving 100,000 thousand meals in 2017. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to contribute $25,000 towards the North Country Foods Bank for the construction project for a new facility with funding from the Community Health Fund. Recess-The meeting was called to recess at 12:45 p.m. and reconvened at 6:00 p.m. as follows: TRUTH IN TAXATION MEETING-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting and open the Public Hearing for Truth In Taxation meeting at 6:01 p.m. Members present, Commissioners Waibel, Arnesen, Nordlof and Moorman. Others present, County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, County Assessor, Mary Jo Otten, County Attorney, James Austad and Public Works Director, Tim Erickson. Public present: Roy Sandstrom, Woody Fiala and Gloriann Fischer. County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson reviewed the 2019 Proposed County Levy at the Truth In Taxation Public Hearing. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to close the Public Hearing and open the regular meeting at 6:35 p.m. RESOLUTION ADOPTING PROPOSED 2019 BUDGET AND TAX LEVY RESOLUTION 2018-12-05 The following Resolution was proposed and moved for adoption by Commissioner Ken Moorman: WHEREAS, the Proposed County Budget for the year 2019 has been reviewed by the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners; and NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the following Proposed Budget and Tax Levy is hereby adopted for the Lake of the Woods County for 2019: Revenue Fund $ 1,602,875 Road & Bridge Fund $ 449,580 Social Services Fund $ 603,935 Economic Development Authority Fund $ 60,000 2019 Proposed Budget and Tax Levy $ 2,716,390 BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the following amounts be levied against the unorganized townships of Lake of the Woods County for 2019: Twp Road & Bridge $ 450,320* Twp Fire – Baudette $ 25,000 Twp Fire – Williams $ 25,795 Twp Fire – NW Angle $ 6,500 Total $ 507,615 2019 * $450,320 for Township Road & Bridge includes $12,000 which is specifically levied to Northwest Angle residents for Calcium Chloride. (438,320+12,000=450,320) A public meeting to discuss the 2019 Proposed Budget and Tax Levy was held on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. in the Lake of the Woods County Commissioners’ Room. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Jon Waibel, and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Aresnen called the meeting to recess at 6:55 p.m. Attest: December 27, 2018 County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson Chairman of the Board Edward Arnesen Publish January 9, 2019