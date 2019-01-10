Tri-County School District 2358 (MN) December 19, 2018 Proceedings

Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 December 19, 2018, 6:30 p.m. Tri-County School Library, Karlstad, Minnesota The meeting was called to order by Acting Chairperson Burkel at 6:30 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. District 2358 Members Burkel, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Murray, Olson and Sollund plus Superintendent/Principal Baron were present. •We are Proud of Hailey Barth for auditioning and being selected to participate in the UND Honor Band January 18-20. Over 800 10th-12th grade students from Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, and North Dakota auditioned for 127 spots in the band. Hailey and Mr. Thompson will travel to UND Friday afternoon and rehearse until Sunday afternoon, with a concert performance scheduled at 1:30. This is her second year of being selected. •We are Proud of Morgan Lindgren, Keaton Klegstad, Summer Dembiczak, Hailey Barth, Beau Walz, Trey Taylor, Madi Larson, and Alayna Peterson, for their performances at instrumental and vocal solo contests held in Stephen on November 20. Morgan, Summer, and Hailey earned Superior ratings on their instrumental solos and Keaton earned an Excellent rating. All four represented Tri-County very well. In addition, Hailey was chosen as an “Outstanding Soloist” by her instrumental judge, which means she played the best out of every instrumentalist in the room that day. Morgan, Hailey, Beau, and Trey earned Superior ratings on their vocal solos. Madi and Alayna earned Excellent ratings on their vocal solos. All six vocalists represented Tri-County exceptionally well. Morgan was also selected as an “Outstanding Soloist” by her vocal judge. That means that she gave the best vocal performance out of all the others in that room for the day. •We are Proud of former student Sarah Budziszewski for having an Artist in Residence piece selected to be published for her poem that she did last year as a senior. She also received the Lillian Wright Award for Creative Writing in the category of Best Writing Grades 9 – 12 for her poem. •We are Proud of both the High School and Elementary students who participated in the recent concerts. Everyone involved did a great job and sounded amazing! Hats off to Ms. Carpenter and Mr. Thompson for planning and coordinating the events. •We are Proud of our Activities Director, Gary Taylor, and all of his game workers for helping our games go off without any issues. The games have been a great environment to be part of! Member Murray moved and member Duray seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC Member Murray moved and member Hanson seconded to approve the minutes of the November 14, 2018 Regular Board Meeting, Canvassing Meeting, and World’s Best Workforce meeting. UC Member Duray moved and member Hanson seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC Last Year This Year GENERAL $47,285.23 $67,027.10 FOOD SERVICE 7,703.96 10,629.96 COMMUNITY SERVICE 612.10 283.00 TOTAL $55,601.19 $77,940.06 Visitors present were Gretchen Baker and Melissa Thompson. Member Murray moved and member Sollund seconded to certify the 2018 pay 2019 levy as follows: Last Year This Year General – Voter Approved $455,820.60 $535,671.93 General – RMV Other 52,837.82 64,910.99 General-NTC Other-GENED N/A N/A General – NTC Other-JOBZ 121,280.30 137,809.31 Community Service 24,577.59 25,148.03 General Debt Service Fund 105,673.07 207,608.95 TOTAL $760,189.38 $971,149.21 UC Member Duray moved and member Hanson seconded to set the reorganizational/regular meeting for January 23, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. UC Member Koland moved and member Olson seconded to adopt the 2018-19 Certified Staff seniority list. UC Member Murray moved and member Hanson seconded to approve the 2018-19, ages 0 – 4 Census Data. UC Member Hanson moved and member Duray seconded to continue the use of the signature writer for payment of district obligations until a new signature writer is developed after the organizational meeting in January. UC Member Murray moved and member Olson seconded to approve the hiring of Karen Reitan as part-time paraprofessional and MASH supervisor. UC Member Duray moved and member Koland seconded to approve the hiring of Kristina Hagen as Business Manager. UC Member Koland moved and member Murray seconded to approve the maternity leave request of Ms. Sarah Novacek as requested. UC Member Sollund introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION APPROVING AND AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF A LEASE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AND RELATED DOCUMENTS AND CERTIFICATES BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of the Tri-County Public School, as follows: 1. It is hereby found, determined and declared that it is necessary and desirable and in the best interests of Tri-County Public School (Lessee) to acquire by entering into a Lease-Purchase Agreement dated as of November 12, 2018 and Supplement to Lease-Purchase Agreement dated as of November 12, 2018 (collectively, the “Lease”) by and between Lessee and SCB Public Finance (“Lessor”). Such Lease is hereby approved substantially in the form presented to this board and on file in the office of the Business Manager. 2. The Superintendent of the Lessee is hereby authorized to execute the Lease on behalf of Lessee, and to execute such other certificates and documents as may be necessary and appropriate to effectuate the transactions contemplated by the Lease. The Lease and the related documents may contain such necessary and appropriate variations, omissions and insertions as the Superintendent shall determine to be necessary, and the execution thereof by the Superintendent shall be conclusive evidence of such determination and its approval by this Board. 3. Lessee does not reasonably anticipate that it will issue tax-exempt obligations (not including “private activity bonds” as defined in Section 141 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended) in an aggregate amount in excess of $10 million during the calendar year in which the Lease commences. The Lease is designated as a qualified tax-exempt obligation for purposes of Section 265(b)(c) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, relating to deductibility of interest by financial institutions. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Duray and upon roll call vote the following voted in favor thereof: Holly Burkel, Jenalea Duray, Raeya Hanson, Mark Koland, Steve Murray, Kim Olson and Denise Sollund, and the following voted against the same: None whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Member Murray introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING COMBINED POLLING PLACES FOR 2019 SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTIONS BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2358, State of Minnesota as follows: 1. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the precincts and polling places for school district elections are those precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the school district which have been established by the cities or towns located in whole or in part within the school district. The board hereby confirms those precincts and polling places so established by those municipalities. 2. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the board may establish a combined polling place for several precincts for school elections not held on the day of a statewide election. The following combined polling places are established to serve the precincts specified for all school district special and general elections not held on the same day as a statewide election: COMBINED POLLING PLACE: Lake Bronson Community Center 112 Main St. Lake Bronson, Minnesota 56734 This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 2358 located in the Cities of Halma and Lake Bronson; and Hazelton, Klondike, Norway, Pelan, Percy, Jupiter and Tegner Townships; Kittson County, Minnesota. COMBINED POLLING PLACE: Karlstad Community Center 104 Main Street S Karlstad, Minnesota 56732 This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 2358 located in the City of Karlstad; and Arveson, Davis, Deerwood and Springbrook Townships in Kittson County; and Dewey and Lind Townships in Roseau County, Minnesota. COMBINED POLLING PLACE: Strandquist Community Center 202 Main Street Strandquist, Minnesota 56758 This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 2358 located in the City of Strandquist; and Augsburg, East Park, Lincoln, Nelson Park, New Maine, West Valley, Wright and Huntly Townships; Marshall County, Minnesota. 3. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.09, the polling place will remain open for voting for school district elections not held on the same day as a statewide election between the hours of 3 o’clock p.m. and 8 o’clock p.m. 4. The clerk is directed to file a certified copy of this resolution with the county auditors of each of the counties in which the school district is located in whole or in part within 30 days after its adoption. 5. As required by Minnesota Statutes, Section 204B.16, Subdivision 1a, the clerk is hereby authorized and directed to give written notice of new polling place locations to all registered voters in the school district whose school district polling place locations have changed. The notice must be a non forwardable notice mailed at least twenty-five (25) days before the date of the first election to which it will apply. A notice that is returned as undeliverable must be forwarded immediately to the appropriate County Auditor, who shall change the registrant’s status to “challenged” in the statewide registration system. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Hanson and upon roll call vote the following voted in favor thereof: Holly Burkel, Jenalea Duray, Raeya Hanson, Mark Koland, Steve Murray, Kim Olson and Denise Sollund, and the following voted against the same: None whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Dean of Student’s Report was reviewed. Superintendent Baron reported on the following: Enrollment, MASH, Business Manager Position Update, Grants (Library, Food Service, Milk Cooler, Field Trip), E-rate, MREA Ballots for Administrative Rep and Teacher Rep, Region I Ballots for Joint Powers Board Election, MSBA Conference and Outgoing Board Member. NWRIC: Meeting in February. REGION I: No meeting due to weather, meet December 20. Member Olson moved and member Sollund seconded to adjourn. UC Next Meeting: January 23, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the Tri-County School Library Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk