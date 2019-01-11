GMR nominates Sondreal and Evans for ExCEL Award

The Greenbush-Middle River School nominated two juniors, Piper Sondreal and Zach Evans, for the Minnesota State High School League’s ExCEL award. The ExCEL (Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership) is a program designed to recognize high school juniors who are active as volunteers in their communities, hold leadership positions within their school, participate in MSHSL-sponsored activities, and perform well academically.In January, an independent panel of judges review applications from throughout Minnesota to select this year’s ExCEL Award recipients. Statewide winners of the 23rd annual ExCEL Award will be announced on the MSHSL website on February 4, 2018 and recognized on television during the winter sports tournament season.In school, Sondreal participates in various activities and groups, including Robotics, Target Team, Band, Choir, Cheerleading, Math League, Knowledge Bowl, National Honor Society, Student Council, and Drama.

She is also involved outside of school, being active in the Middle River Area Church youth group.

“Piper is a well-rounded young woman who is willing to try anything,” Mary Anderson, Sondreal’s science teacher and Robotics team coach, said in a recommendation letter. “She has the ability to grasp concepts quickly, apply them, and associate them with various real-life instances.”

Evans is also involved in various activities at school, such as Football, Wrestling, Baseball, Clay Target League, and Choir.

His wrestling coach, Todd Bergeron, considers Evans a “hard working dedicated student,” one who shows strong leadership and teammate abilities.

“Zach is the type of kid that works hard and knows there are no shortcuts to achieving your goals,” Bergeron said in a recommendation letter. “I know he takes his schooling and his athletics very seriously.”

