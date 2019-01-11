Recognizing the Pharmaceutical Providers in Kittson County

National Pharmacist Day is coming soon. According to “Days of the Year” website (www.daysoftheyear.com), Saturday, January 12 is the day to remember your pharmacist. In honor of the event, here are the pharmacists and pharmacies who serve Kittson County.

Thrifty White – Karlstad

Four employees (“the hands and feet of the pharmacist on site” as Diane Stusynski calls them) work to assist customers in the Thrifty White Office at the rear of Supermarket Foods. It’s a tiny office space – “It’s good we get along like family,” quips Diane. The four employees on this particular afternoon are certified technician, Diane Stusynski; clerk, DeDe Nelson; clerk, Devan Waldo (who mentions she is celebrating her first year of employment here); and certified technician, Jamie Baker (who is substituting for certified technician, Marcy Hendrickson). Pharmacist Janine Schaffer of Fargo is visible on a screen.

“Karlstad has the distinction of being the first telepharmacy in Minnesota,” explains Diane. Today seven telepharmacies exist in the state.

