2019 Public Notice of North Country Board of Health and Advisory Committee Meeting Dates

The North Country Community Health Services Board of Health and Advisory Committee will hold quarterly joint meetings on January 23, April 24, July 24 and October 23, 2019 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. To obtain the location of the meeting site, contact Marissa Hetland at 218-694-6581. The North Country Committee Health Board manages the Community Health Services for Clearwater, Hubbard and Lake of the Woods Counties under the Minnesota Local Public HealthAct.