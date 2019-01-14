Farmer to speak at Crop Improvement Day

The 2019 Kittson County Crop Improvement Day is Thursday, January 17 at the Hallock City Hall. The day begins with registration at 8:30 a.m.

Crop Improvement Day has something for everyone! This will be a Crop Show where producers can display their crops, day-long educational programming, commercial booths where producers have an opportunity to visit with many Ag dealers and retailers, and the featured speaker is Dr. Val Farmer.

Val Farmer has been a strong voice and presence in agriculture since the early 80s. He has a PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Arizona in 1976. He practiced in North and South Dakota for 31 years prior to moving to the St. Louis area in 2006 where he enjoys semi-retirement. He has been married for 52 years and has seven children and 29 grandchildren.

