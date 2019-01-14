GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING November 19, 2018 7:30 PM (Greenbush) 1. Call to Order at 7:44 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Carrie Jo Howard, Shane Kilen, Brandon, Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Jeff Nelson, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Sharon Schultz Other Attendees: Fritz Knaak, Tanya Hanson, Andy Anson, Dave Thompson, Karleen Thompson, Courtney Richman from Eide Bailly, Terry Howard, Cooky Kujava, Debra Koebernick, Allison Harder, Mary Stauffenecker, Arlette Pearson, Mark Stromsodt, Barb Geer, Ryan Bergeron 3. Listening Session Fritz Knaak of HKB Law in St. Paul Minnesota addressed the Board representing Marshall County Residents who which to detach and annex their properties in Marshall County to the “Newfolden District”. He informed the Board that they will be seeking to have a resolution placed before the Board at it’s December or January meeting. At this time, his presentation “is informational with no action south at this time.” 4. Approval of Agenda 4. 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Jeff Nelson and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the November 19th, 2018 Regular Board Meeting as amended. 5. Minutes 5. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of October 15th, 2018. 5. 2. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding special meeting of November 13th, 2018. 6. Business Services 6. 1. A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #35457 through check #35565 for a total of $161,789.53 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated October 5th, 2018 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. 6. 2. Treasurer’s Report 7. Reports 7. 1. Listening Session Board Member Stromsodt asked Board members if they plan to act on the resolution as presented by Fritz Knaak. Chairman Kilen and other board members commented that if a resolution is presented, the Board will discuss. 7. 2. Eide Bailly Independent Audit Report of Greenbush Middle River School District Fiscal Year 2018 8. Communications 8. 1. Superintendent 8. 1. a. Buildings and Grounds • Front Sidewalk Repair 8. 1. b. Greenbush Middle River School Board Election Results • School Board Election Result Totals • School Board Election Results by Precinct • *see attached 8. 1. c. Greenbush Middle River School District Enrollment • As of November 14th, 2018 : Greenbush Middle River School District enrollment is: 277 • Enrollment November 15th, 2017 : 318 • *See attached 8. 1. d. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual expenditure report • As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis. • Budget consists of 6 fund balances: o 01 General Fund o 02 Food Service o 04 Community Services o 07 Debt Redemption o 08 Scholarships o 09 Student Activities • *see attached 8. 1. e. Region 1 Joint Powers Board Election • Three vacancies need to be filled • Each Vacancy is a three year term • Last day to file is November 27, 2018 • Deadline for completed ballots is December 27, 2018 • *see attached 8. 1. f. Greenbush Middle River School District Veterans Day Program • Monday, November 12th, 2018 • Organized primarily by Student Council Advisor Mrs. Taus, Mrs. Novacek and Mrs. Anderson • Music was organized and prepared by Mrs. Novacek and Mr. Flattum • Keynote Speaker Mr. Felix Korczak • *see attached 8. 1. g. Minnesota School Board Association 98th Annual Leadership Conference • MSBA Annual Conference January 17th and 18th • “Leadership and Trust” is the theme of the conference • No registration fee • Please contact me immediately if you would like to attend 8. 1. h. National Honor Society Induction Ceremony • November 28th, 2:00 p.m. Candidates will be inducted into the National Honor Society • The National Honor Society is a prestigious group of students and an organization that was originally founded in 1921. • Chapters of the National Honor Society can be found in all 50 states. • The Greenbush Middle River School District National Honor Society Advisor is Mrs. Laura Dahl. • The following Greenbush Middle River High School students are “returning” members of the National Honor Society: Makenna Burslie, Dylan Heggedal, Alyssa Kilen, Kjerstie Lieberg and Kianna Novacek. • Inductees into the National Honor Society: Aubre Berg, Ella Koebernick, Piper Sondreal, Sarah Stanelle, Abigail Wagner and Kally Wojciechowski • A minimum GPA of 3.65 is required to be considered for NHS • *see attached 8. 1. i. Greenbush Middle River High School Students receive Minnesota State High School League ExCEL Award • The ExCELaward is a Minnesota State High School League sponsored award that recognizes and honors excellence in Education, Community and Leadership. • Students must: • Be a High School Junior • Making satisfactory progress toward graduation • Participate in MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activities • Hold a leadership position in school • Work voluntarily in their community • Greenbush Middle River School District ExCEL Award winners for the 2018 – 2019 Academic year are: • Zach Evans • Piper Sondreal 8. 1. j. Greenbush Middle River School District Names “AAA” Award Winners • The AAA award is a Minnesota State High School League award • Purpose of the award is to: Recognize and honor High School Seniors who have excelled in the areas of Academics, Athletics and Fine Arts • Students must have a minimum GPA of cumulative 3.0 • Students will be honored at Region 8 banquet in Mahnomen on February 6th • Greenbush Middle River School District Triple A award winners for 2018 – 2019: • Makenna Burslie • Dylan Heggedal 8. 1. k. FIRST Robotics Team Awarded $5,000.00 Grant • Greenbush Middle River has been awarded a $5,000.00 Grant • University of Minnesota has awarded grant to Greenbush Middle River School District • Funds will be utilized to pay for registration fee associated with Regional Competition 9. Principal Report • Triple A • Excel • Winter Sports • Sports Board Meeting • Principal Schultz met with Coaches of Fall Sports • Football Helmets • 2019-2020 9 Man Football Schedule • Lifecare donated First Aid Kits • Rules Meeting 10. Proposed Resolutions November 19th, 2018 10. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Greenbush Middle River School District approve Audit as presented by Eide Bailly. 10. 2. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Joe Melby, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the following donation(s). Roseau Electric Cooperative to GMR School District – Clayton Schiller Estate $507.10 Troy and Mary Stauffenecker to GMR Library in memory of Jan Wollin $47.89 Various Donations to Drama Department $394.62 Various Donations to Music Department $675.00 Alvin Kvaal to GMR Robotics $100.00 Anonymous Donation to GMR Robotics in memory of Lindell Juhl $25.00 11. Adjournment Motion: Carrie Jo Howard Second: Kurt Stenberg 12. Communications • Regular School Board Meeting – December 17th, 7:30 p.m. GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 SPECIAL MEETING December 7, 2018 7:30 AM (Greenbush) 1. Call to Order at 7:39 A.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Jeff Nelson, Joseph Melby, Kurt Stenberg, Brandon Kuznia, Laurie Stromsodt present. Carrie Jo Howard, absent 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the December 7th, 2018 Special Board Meeting as presented. 4. Proposed Resolutions December 7th, 2018 4. 1. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 Ratify Administration’s Termination of Anthony Brazier’s Employment, effective December 3, 2018. 5. Adjournment Motion: Kurt Stenberg Second: Joe Melby (January 16, 2019)