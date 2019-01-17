Doris Olson, 89

Doris Alice (Smith) Olson, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at Kittson Healthcare Center on January 9, 2019, in Hallock, MN, at the age of 89 years, 9 months, 21 days. Her family was at her side. Doris Smith was born on March 18, 1929, in Augsburg Township near Stephen, MN, to Andrew and Dora (Christofferson) Smith. Doris graduated from Stephen High School Class of 1946 and, following graduation, she started work at the Farmer’s State Bank at Stephen. In 1951, she moved to Karlstad, MN. Doris also worked at the Karlstad State Bank from 1967 until her retirement in 1984. On December 8, 1951, Doris was united in marriage to Wallace (Wally) Olson at First Lutheran Church in Stephen, MN. They made their home in Karlstad and raised two children, Jodie and Keith. They especially enjoyed 17 years of traveling to Arizona and Texas during the winters. Doris was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church in Karlstad, the American Legion Auxiliary, Eagles Auxiliary and numerous organizations over the years. Doris is survived by her children: daughter, Jodie (Greg) Olson of Karlstad and son, Keith (Kirsten) Olson of Brainerd, MN; six grandchildren, Seth (Rachel) Olson, Aaron (Kelly) Olson, Zach Olson, Kate (Matt) Penz, Luke (Andrea) Olson, and Andrew (Marlee) Olson; and six great-grandchildren, Shea, Cohen, Sophie, Lucy, Ella, and Lola and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Doris is preceded in death by her husband in 2009, parents and siblings, Sophie Meek, Arthur Smith, Evelyn Hanson, Lillian Smith, Margaret Hoard, Donald Smith, Lillian Ingeman, and James Smith. Funeral services are planned at 2 p.m. Friday, January 18, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Karlstad, MN. Interment at Karlstad Cemetery in Karlstad, MN. Arrangements with Collins Funeral Homes. An on-line guest book is available at www.collinsfunerals.com