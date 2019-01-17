Karlstad hosts meetings on future airport improvements

Improvements to the Karlstad Airport were the topic of discussion at a series of meetings held Monday, January 7.

Karlstad’s Airport Commission met with representatives from Bollig Engineering and the Aeronautics division of the MN Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to discuss future plans.

The project began in 2015, after deficiencies were found in the lighting and ruts in the runway.

The city has received grant funding from MnDOT Aeronautics for the past two years. The funds have paid for general maintenance and upkeep on airport grounds, such as a daily inspection by the city crew, plus brush clearing and mowing.

Funds also paid for the city to hire Bollig Engineering Inc. to assist with project planning.

Currently Bollig, Inc., has been conducting pilot surveys and business interviews to determine the level of interest in Karlstad’s airport. This is part of a feasibility study, which looks at current demand and estimates what future demand would be, if the airport were improved.

