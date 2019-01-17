Vacura reaches 100th career wrestling victory

Gator sophomore wrestler Dominik Vacura sat four victories away from a career milestone going into the annual Rick Lee Dual Tournament at Bemidji High School, January 11 and 12. Vacura won three matches on the tournament’s first day, putting him one victory away from the milestone heading into the second day.

In the first match of day two, Vacura would pin Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove’s Travis Willhitte with 46 seconds left in the first period to clinch career victory number 100, becoming the thirty-eighth wrestler in Gator Wrestling program history to reach this milestone.

“It is pretty awesome considering he is only a tenth grader,” Gator Head Coach Todd Bergeron said about the milestone victory. “(I) hope he can keep it rolling over the next years and get to 200.”

Vacura would win two more matches on the day to finish 6-0 at the two-day tournament. As a team, the Gators finished with a 2-4 record and eleventh out of 16 teams. Below are the dual meet results with the teams’ ranking in state, according to “The Guillotine,” in parentheses.

Day 1:

Gators (#10) 30 – Frazee Hornets (#5) 36

Gators 30 – Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights (#7) 36

Gators 40- Big Lake Hornets 26

Day 2:

Gators 31 – Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove Panthers (#2) 34

Gators 33 – Ottertail Central Bulldogs 27

Gators 31- Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets 42

