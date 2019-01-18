“I’ve had a lot of angels along the way”

When approaching Greenbush resident Sheila Forst about sharing her story prior to her upcoming benefit, she was very reluctant at first, but thankfully, she agreed to do so.

“I don’t like to have people feeling sorry for me … I’m just thankful to be alive. If I can help or inspire one person who is experiencing what I’m going through, I feel God has chosen me for a reason,” she said, adding, “There isn’t a pin-pointed name for ‘it’. I could name more than 15 plus things that have happened to me along the way.”

Twenty years ago, while Sheila was pregnant with her son Skyler, problems in the pregnancy developed and she was referred to a specialist in Grand Forks. It was discovered that she had a blood clotting disorder.

“I had to give myself blood- thinning shots in my stomach twice a day and was going to Grand Forks twice a week to have ultrasounds done. Then my bladder quit working – by the time I got to the hospital I had two liters plus of urine in my bladder.

“That’s when all the craziness began … everything started to escalate,” Forst said.

Because blood clots had closed off oxygen leading to the placenta, Sheila had previously suffered five miscarriages. She said she found out later at Mayo that she had an autonamic attack on her body. It went part way up her spine which in the future caused a fully-disfunctional pelvic floor.

While Sheila was still carrying Skyler, she was placed on medication to stop any contractions. At 35 weeks, the medication was stopped with hopes that Skyler would be a full-term baby.

“I was discharged but as a precaution they told me to stay within ten minutes of the hospital,” Forst said.

Two days later, on January 22, 1999, and five weeks early, baby boy Forst entered the world weighing six pounds.

“After Skyler was born they pieced me together as best they could. My body was in a lot of repair,” she said.