Nelson sworn in as Karlstad’s Mayor

A moment of silence for Lance Cpl. Riley Kuznia was observed at the start of the Karlstad City Council meeting on January 7.

Councilman Mike Wade recognized several family members in attendance and asked the city to fly the flags at half-mast on Friday and Saturday when funeral services were planned.

Mayor

The regular meeting then opened with Dale Nelson taking the oath of office as Mayor of Karlstad.

Nelson was elected in November, taking over for outgoing Mayor Mitch Borneman. Pete Kautzman was again designated as Deputy Mayor.

For more, see this week’s North Star News!