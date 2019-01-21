Bradley J. Beiswenger, 36, of East Grand Forks, MN passed away on January 18, 2019 in Grand Forks, ND.

Bradley Jon Beiswenger was born on November 26, 1982 in United Hospital in Grand Forks the son of Jon and Debra (Kaste) Beiswenger. He grew up in East Grand Forks, MN and graduated from East Grand Forks High School in 2001. Bradley was employed with PRACS Institute in Fargo, ND before returning to the East Grand Forks area, where he was employed with various businesses. Bradley enjoyed playing baseball, golfing, snowboarding, biking and competing in track. He loved all kinds of music, art and poetry.

Bradley is survived by his parents, Jon and Debra Beiswenger, East Grand Forks, MN; a sister, Bethany Beiswenger Sorenson, Fisher, MN; brothers, Brent Beiswenger, Barnum, MN and Brandon Beiswenger, East Grand Forks, MN; a niece, Jordyn Quinn; nephews, Jayce Quinn and Journey Sorenson; a special aunt and uncle, Diane Kaste Mero and Johnny Mero, East Grand Forks, MN; uncles and aunts, Brian and Lori Morken, Joel and Kim Beiswenger and Jeffrey Beiswenger and many cousins.

Bradley was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Victor and Gloria Kaste and paternal grandparents, Earl and Ann Beiswenger.

Bradley’s favorite saying was “Peace, Out”. God bless you and may you rest in peace, Bradley.

Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Thursday January 24, 2019 in The Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel.

Family Greeting: One hour prior to the funeral service in the funeral home on Thursday.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)