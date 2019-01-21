County Highway Project Bids Close Friday, February 22, 2019 Polk County, Minnesota NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS – Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 2:00 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019, by Michelle Cote, Director of Property Records of Polk County at Crookston, Minnesota, on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners of Polk County for the construction of the County Projects listed below. Proposals will be OPENED and READ publicly at 2:00 P.M., by the Board of County Commissioners at the County Government Center in Crookston, Minnesota. Proposals received after 2:00 P.M. will not be considered. COUNTY PROJECT NO. CP 119-01-1282 LOCATION: Polk, Pennington, and Clearwater Counties TYPE OF WORK: Liquid Calcium Chloride Application The major items of work are approximately: 300000 GAL of CALCIUM CHLORIDE SOLUTION Proposals, Plans and Specifications are available at: Polk County Highway Dept., 820 Old Highway 75 South, Crookston, MN 56716. Cost- $0.00 The Proposal Document can also be downloaded from the Polk County Web page. Bids must be sealed, identified on the envelope and accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond or Certified Check in an amount equal to at least 5% of the total bid made payable to the Treasurer of Polk County and mailed to: Michelle M. Cote Director of Property Records 612 North Broadway – Suite 2017 Crookston, MN 56716 The County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities thereof. Richard C. Sanders Polk County County Engineer (Jan 23, 30, Feb 6, 2018)