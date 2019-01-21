James “Jim” Stallmo, 54, of East Grand Forks, MN died Friday, January 18, 2019 at the Valley Transitional Care, Unit, Grand Forks, ND.

Jim Stallmo was born February 19, 1964 in Ft. Riley, KS the son of Sherman and Maria (Gottinger) Stallmo. He grew up in East Grand Forks and graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School in 1982. He attended the Thief River Falls Technical College, graduating with a degree in Law Enforcement. He was a police officer for the East Grand Forks Police Department for many years, then working various jobs in the East Grand Forks / Grand Forks area.

He is survived by his father Sherman Stallmo and sister Sandra Stallmo both of Howard Lake, MN, 2 nieces, Haley and Kala and 1 nephew Brad. He is preceded in death by his mother Maria.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour before the Service

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN in the spring.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota