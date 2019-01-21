Kenneth Wayne Johnson, 71, of East Grand Forks passed away Friday, January 11, 2019 at the VA Medical Center of Fargo surrounded by his family.

Ken was born April 17, 1947 in Grand Forks, ND to the late Vernon and Gladys (Bruhn) Johnson. He graduated from East Grand Forks High School then served our country in the US Army. He married Sharon Bergh on March 13, 1972. He was the owner/operator of Johnson Construction. Ken was a life member of the East Grand Forks American Legion and VFW, loved to play golf, and spend time in the garden.

He is survived by his loving wife Sharon; son Jeffrey (Misty) Johnson of East Grand Forks; daughter Wendy (Daryn) Schwartz of Glenwood City, WI; 7 grandchildren Zachary, Braxton, Brady, Brenna, Caleb, Rileigh, and Makayla; sister Maxine (Dan) Formato; and brothers Ronald (Laurel) Johnson and Clayton (Susan) Johnson, sister in law Karen Atkins, 7 brother in laws, 2 sister in laws and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Johnson.

Funeral: 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 17, 2019 Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Visitation: Wednesday, January 16, 2019 5-7 PM and one hour prior to funeral at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks Immediately following with Military Honors

