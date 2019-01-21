Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger (MN) ISD 676

Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger ISD 676 A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, December 10, 2018, beginning at 7:30 PM in the FACS Room. 1. Call to Order at 7:40 P.M. 1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson, Curt Hauger 1. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Shena Brandt, Stacey Warne 1. 3. Department Managers: None Absent: Jarod Magnusson 2. Visitor Comments: None Visitors Present: Ashley Lambert, Brady Johnson, and Ryan Bergeron 2. 1. Truth in Taxation 3. Approval of Agenda A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Rhen and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the December 10th, 2018 Regular Board Meeting as presented/amended. 4. Minutes 4. 1. Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve the minutes of the November 14th, 2018 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Hauger. 5. Consent Agenda 5. 1. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Dostal to approve the payment of bills check #58972 through check #59035 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated December 4th, 2018 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Isane. 6. Additional Agenda Items 7. Communications 7. 1. Superintendent 7. 1. a. Building and Grounds No Report 7. 1. b. Student Enrollment • As of December 7th, 2018 : Badger Enrollment is: 216 • December 7th, 2017 : Badger Enrollment was: 233 • *see attached 7. 1. c. NWSC Environmental Health & Safety Inspection • Environmental Health & Safety Inspection conducted by Brian Byklum Inspection occurred in November • Details of the inspection to be provided by Mr. Byklum 7. 1. d. 2019 School Board Bill Rotation • Board members will be partnered with another board member throughout the 2019 calendar year to review bills prior to each regular board meeting • Review attached schedule and let me know if you have any conflicts. • *see attached 7. 1. e. Region 1 Joint Powers Board Election • Three vacancies need to be filled • Each Vacancy is a three year term • Board members are asked to complete ballot. • Deadline for completed ballots is December 27, 2018 • Paper ballots will be provided at board meeting for board members to complete. • *see attached 7. 1. f. Badger School District Names AAA Award Winners • The AAA award is a Minnesota State High School League award • Purpose of the award is to: • Recognize and honor High School Seniors who have excelled in the areas of Academics, Athletics and Fine Arts • Students must have a minimum GPA of cumulative 3.0 • Students will be honored at Region 8 banquet in Mahnomen on February 6th • Badger Triple A award winner for 2018 – 2019 is Gavin Davy 7. 1. g. Badger School District Names ExCEL Award Winners • The ExCEL award is a Minnesota State High School League sponsored award that recognizes and honors excellence in Education, Community and Leadership. • Students must: º Be a High School Junior º Making satisfactory progress toward graduation º Participate in MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activities º Hold a leadership position in school º Work voluntarily in their community • Badger ExCEL Award winners for the 2018 – 2019 Academic year are Kennedy Truscinski and Isaac Lorenson 7. 1. h. Badger Band trip to Minnesota School Board Association Leadership Conference • Badger Band will depart at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, January 16th • Rooms have been secured at Embassy Suites downtown Minneapolis • Schuck Charter Bus will provide transportation • Badger Band will depart Minneapolis at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Friday, January 18th • Chaperones are: Lisa Erickson, John Lee, Jeramy Swenson, Joni Burkel and Joel Erickson 7. 1. i. Badger School District Scholastic Book Fair • Coordinated by Mrs. Sheri Verbout • Mrs. Kukowski and Mrs. Rhen help to set up the book fair as well as work during “open hours” when possible. • Parent volunteers include: Evie Lorenson and Jennifer Schmitz • Book Fair offers a variety of reading materials for K-12 students. • Proceeds from the book fair will result in books and educational materials that will directly benefit classrooms and the library. • Book Fair is available online as well. • Badger Jaycees donated $150.00….15 students were randomly drawn and will each receive $10.00 toward the purchase of books. • *see attached 7. 1. j. Winter Concert Series • Under the direction of Ms. Erickson and Mr. Carpenter Badger students will perform a series of musical selections during two separate winter concerts • K-6 Elementary Winter Concert will take place December 13th at 2:00 p.m. • High School Winter Concert (Instrumental and Vocal) will take place December 30th at 7:00 p.m. 7. 1. k. FIRST Robotics • Medtronic has agreed to sponsor the Badger FIRST Robotics Team . • Medtronic has committed $5,000.00 to the FIRST Robotics Program. • Funds will be utilized to pay for registration fee for Regional Competition. • Two Regional competitions have been scheduled 7. 1. l. Vex Robotics • Badger VEX Robotics Team competed at the Pioneer Robotics VRC Tournament on December 1st, 2018. There was a total of 50 teams that competed. • Team members: Derrick Corneliusen, Kobe Dostal, Colten Gust, Kaeden Hietala, Tim Kjelland and Brandon Pries • Badger VEX Robotics finished qualifying rounds as #1 ranked team and emerged as tournament Champions • Championship qualifies VEX Robotics team for State and Nationals • Badger VEX Robotics team also received the following awards : • AMAZE AWARD • TOURNAMENT CHAMPION • ROBOT SKILLS CHAMPION 7. 1. m. Minnesota Rural Education Association 2019 Board of Directors Election • Mrs. Carol Rhen has been nominated and his a candidate for the Minnesota Rural Education Association Board of Directors • Mrs. Rhen is a Badger School Board member as well as a member of the Greenbush Middle River School District Teaching Staff • The Badger School Board has opportunity to cast vote for MREA Board of Directors position. 7. 2. Dean of Students 7. 2. a. Fall Sports Banquet • Held on November 20th at 6:30p.m. Over 100 meals were served. There were speeches, awards, and recognition for athletes. 7. 2. b. Winter Sports • There are 24 students participating in winter sports: 10-Girls Basketball 7-Wreastling 3-Boys Basketball 4-Cheer Team • There will be a varsity wrestling match at the Badger School on January 22. BGMR will host Blackduck. 8. Reports 8. 1. Accept Cash Report through November 30th, 2018 subject to audit. Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Dostal. U.C. 8. 2. Safety Committee Report 9. Proposed Resolutions December 10th, 2018 9. 1. Certify levy at the maximum amount ($367,192.43) Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Rhen. U.C. 9. 2. Badger School Board cast vote for Carol Rhen for Minnesota Rural Education Association Board of Directors. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Hauger. U.C. 9. 3. RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING COMBINED POLLING PLACESFOR MULTIPLE PRECINCTS ANDDESIGNATING HOURS DURING WHICH THE POLLINGPLACES WILL REMAIN OPEN FOR VOTINGFOR SCHOOL DISTRICT ELECTIONS NOT HELD ON THE DAY OF A STATEWIDE ELECTION BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No.676, State of Minnesota, as follows: 1. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the precincts and polling places for school district elections are those precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the school district which have been established by the cities or towns located in whole or in part within the school district. The board hereby confirms those precincts and polling places so established by those municipalities. 2. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the board may establish a combined polling place for several precincts for school district elections not held on the day of a statewide election. Each combined polling place must be a polling place that has been designated for use as a polling place by a county or municipality. The following combined polling places are established to serve the precincts specified for all school district special and general elections not held on the same day as a statewide election in the calendar year following the adoption of this resolution: (Set forth each combined polling place explaining which precincts are being served, such as:) Combined Polling Place: Badger Community Center 111 North Main St Badger, MN 56714 This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 676 located in the following Precincts: · Badger · Barnett Township · Dieter Township · Huss Township · Moose Township · Nereson Township · Pohlitz Township · Poplar Grove Township · Ross Township · Skagen Township · Stafford Township · Stokes Township located in Roseau County, Minnesota. Note: See Section 2.3.2 of the Election Manual regarding changing polling places in the case of an emergency or if the polling place is no longer available. *3. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.09, the polling places will remain open for voting for school district elections not held on the same day as a statewide election between the hours of 7:00 o’clock a.m. and 8:00 o’clock p.m. Note: See Section 3.6 of the Election Manual regarding certain restrictions on voting hours. 4. The clerk is directed to file a certified copy of this resolution with the county auditors of each of the counties in which the school district is located, in whole or in part, within thirty (30) days after its adoption. 5. As required by Minnesota Statutes, Section 204B.16, Subdivision 1a, the clerk is hereby authorized and directed to give written notice of new polling place locations to each affected household with at least one registered voter in the school district whose school district polling place location has been changed. The notice must be a non-forwardable notice mailed at least twenty-five (25) days before the date of the first election to which it will apply. A notice that is returned as undeliverable must be forwarded immediately to the appropriate county auditor, who shall change the registrant’s status to “challenged” in the statewide registration system. (If a combined polling place is changed, the change must be adopted at least ninety (90) days prior to the first election where it will be used unless that polling place has become unavailable for use.) This date is November 14, 2018, for an election on February 12, 2019. Note: A resolution similar to this model resolution must be adopted by December 31 of each year, and the combined polling places specified shall be the combined polling places for the following calendar year. Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Swenson. U.C. 10. Adjourn Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Swenson to adjourn the meeting at 9:27 P.M. Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting – January 14, 2019 @ 7:30 p.m. in the FACS Room Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (January 23, 2019)