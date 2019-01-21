NOTICE OF APPLICATION BY ULTIMA BANK MINNESOTA to open branch office in East Grand Forks, MN

NOTICE OF APPLICATION BY ULTIMA BANK MINNESOTA WINGER, MINNESOTA TO ESTABLISH A DETACHED FACILITY/BRANCH IN EAST GRAND FORKS, MINNESOTA State Application No. 1420 Notice is hereby given that Ultima Bank Minnesota, Winger, Minnesota has made application to the Minnesota Commissioner of Commerce and to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for consent to establish a detached facility/branch at 205 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota 56721. The application was accepted on January 9, 2019 with the Minnesota Department of Commerce, pursuant to Minn. Stat. §§ 47.51 to 47.57. This notice is being published in the Exponent, East Grand Forks, MN on 1-23-19 and in the McIntosh Times, McIntosh, MN on 1-23-19. Any person, bank, or other financial institution has a right to file written communication in favor of or against the application described above. Written comments will become a part of the public record on the application. They should be addressed to: Maxwell Zappia, James D. LaPierre, Deputy Commissioner Regional Director Minnesota Department of Commerce Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Division of Financial Institutions 1100 Walnut Street 85 7th Place East, Suite 280 Suite 2100 St. Paul, Minnesota 55101 Kansas City, Missouri 64106 Written objections and comments to the Minnesota Commissioner of Commerce must be received within fifteen (15) calendar days after the publication date in East Grand Forks, pursuant to Minn. Stat.§ 47.54. An administrative hearing in accordance with the provisions of the Administrative Procedure Act, Minnesota Statute, Chapter 14, may be ordered at the discretion of the Commissioner to hear testimony and to take evidence in favor of or against the application. In addition, the nonconfidential part of the application is available for review at the Minnesota Department of Commerce in St. Paul. For an appointment for public review or for information on copies and related charges, please telephone (651) 539-1714 during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its regional office located at 1100 Walnut Street, Suite 2100, Kansas City, Missouri 64106 not later than February 7, 2019. The non-confidential portion of the application is on file in the regional office and is available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request. Ultima Bank Minnesota 9 West Minnesota Avenue Winger, Minnesota 56592 Polk County Minnesota Bank Charter 514 FDIC Certificate No. 8867 (January 23, 2019)