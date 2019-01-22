Assumed Name/Up North Towing Services

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Assumed Name/Certificate of Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 List the exact assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted: Up North Towing Services Principal Place of Business: 5109 Krull St. W/ PO Box 652, Williams, MN 56686 List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address: Name: Up North Repo, LLC 5143 Main St. W Williams, MN 56686 I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. Louis F. Hahn Jr. CEO upnorth-trucker@hotmail.com 218-790-4782