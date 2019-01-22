Lake of the Woods County (MN) Board Proceedings/December 27, 2018

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS DECEMBER 27, 2018 PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Vice-Chairman Hasbargen called the meeting to order at 9:18 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Cody Hasbargen, Ken Moorman, Jon Waibel, Buck Nordlof and Ed Arnesen. Also, present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd, Elect Commissioner Grund and Woody Fiala. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the agenda as presented. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the official minutes and summarized minutes of December 11, 2018 with changes. SOCIAL SERVICES-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel seconded by Commissioner Nordlof, and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $ 13,711.72, Commissioners Warrants $3373.75, Commissioners Warrants $40,833.50. NORTHERLY PARK-Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission, (GMRPTC), System Plan Coordinator, Joe Czapiewski, met with the board by conference call to discuss the process of applying for a legacy grant for designation as a regional park and the responsibilities of the county. This grant is a cash only, no “in-kind-services” and is a County Park, which means that the county is responsible for all of the coordinating the construction process, up keep of the park and liability. Joe informed the board that the DNR’s responsibility, once it passes through legislation, is to oversee the construction and funding. The board thanked Joe Czapiewski for meeting with the board. The board requested that County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson contact Joe Laurin and inform him not to send the Master Plan of the proposed Northerly Park until they meet with him to review and approve the plan before submission. COUNTY BOARD CHAIR-Commissioner Arnesen resumed the position of Chairman at 10:00 a.m. PUBLIC WORKS-Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the board requesting approval to purchase a Bobcat-Boom Loader as budgeted for 2019. Tim informed the board that Minnesota Pollution Control approved the minor expansion to the demolition landfill which will allow the county to operate for approximately five more years. WHEELERS POINT SEWER PROJECT-The board discussed the Wheelers Point sewer project that is behind due to the wet fall. Public Works Director discussed the possibility of rebuild of CR 33 with the board. The board placed the discussion of rebuild of CR 33 on January 22, 2019 board agenda and requested that this be placed under Old/New business. RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 10:15 a.m. and reconvened at 10:20 a.m. LAND AND WATER PLANNING-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to open up the Lake of the Woods Zoning Ordinance to amend the definition section. PER DIEMS-Chairman Arnesen discussed the county staffs per diems, and non-county staff per diem rates. The board placed this discussion on January 8, 2019 agenda. COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER-Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the following claims against the county: Revenue-$ 99,620.09, Road & Bridge-$38,753.60, County Devlp. $2,647.50, Joint Ditch-$18,569.79, Solid Waste- $14,839.89, EDA. -$2,727.83. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 12/27/2018 For Payment 12/28/2018 Vendor Name Amount American Solutions For Business 2,448.00 Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 5,028.17 Counties Providing Technology 3,432.00 Dell Marketing, Lp 4,387.00 Freeberg & Grund, Inc 3,876.60 Lakes Gas Co 2,541.00 Lakewood Health Center 25,000.00 Lakewood Health Center 3,748.56 Little Falls Machine, Inc 3,411.55 LOW Highway Dept 18,569.79 Mactek Systems Inc 3,403.00 Mar-Kit Landfill 10,317.00 North Country Food Bank, Inc 25,000.00 Powerplan 5,452.31 Roger’s Two Way Radio, Inc 6,082.66 Roseau County Highway Dept 5,835.22 Swanston Equipment Corp 3,061.72 University Of Mn 9,234.00 Widseth Smith Nolting&Asst Inc 3,330.83 59 Payments less than 2000 32,999.29 Final Total: 177,158.70 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following Auditor warrants: December 13, 2018-$27,754.23, December 13, 2018- $16.00, December 13, 2018-($12,108.15), December 13, 2018- $12,108.15, December 19, 2018- $103,720.32, December 26, 2018-$290.20. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously authorize County Auditor/ Treasurer, Lorene Hanson to transfer $14,555.50 for the contribution for the Ambulance from the Community Health fund to the Con-Con fund. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the application and affidavit for lost warrants for Dawn Fish dated, May 11, 2018 for $7.00 without furnishing indemnifying bond. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the application and affidavit for lost warrants for Cynthia McDougall dated, August 31, 2018 for $21.00 without furnishing indemnifying bond. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the Valley Med Flight (or any AirMedCare Network Provider) for medical necessity within Lake of the Woods County or Roseau County in the amount of $16,803.00 for 2019 from the Revenue fund. Ditch 26&28-Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to authorize temporary loans to Ditch Fund 26 and 28; to mitigate temporary negative cash balances. Chuck Larson Petition for Partial Abandonment of Ditch 36-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson will contact Koochiching and Beltrami Counties to set a Joint meeting date for Chuck Larson Petition for Partial Abandonment of Ditch 36. YEARS OF SERVICE RECOGNITION-Chairman Arnesen, on behalf of the board thanked Commissioner Moorman for his years of service serving Lake of the Woods County Residents in District 3. Resolution-The following resolution was offered by Chairman Arnesen and moved for adoption: RECOGNITION OF YEARS OF SERVICE-KENNETH MOORMAN-RESOLUTION NO. 18-12-06 WHEREAS: Kenneth Moorman has served for Lake of the Woods County as District 3 Commissioner since January 1, 2007; WHEREAS: Kenneth will be retiring from Lake of the Woods County effective January 6, 2019; NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED: That Lake of the Woods Board of County Commissioners extends its deepest appreciation to Kenneth for his dedicated service and wishes him well on his retirement. The resolution was seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. ADJOURNMENT-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to call the meeting adjourned at 11:40 a.m. Attest: January 8, 2019 County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Chairman of the Board, Edward Arnesen Publish January 23, 2019