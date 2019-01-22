Rebecca Lee Lorenson, 55

Rebecca Lee Lorenson was born on January 30, 1963, in Greenbush, Minn., to the late Kennis and Lila (Lorenson) Anderson. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush and attended school at Greenbush where she graduated in 1981. Following school she was united in marriage to Randy Cummings in December of 1981 in Greenbush and she had two sons, Rhett and Randy Jr. She later married David Lorenson on October 1, 1990, in Colorado and the two made their home in Windom, Minn. She was employed as a waitress at the Corner Café and cleaned at the bank for a number of years before being forced into retirement due to muscular dystrophy. She and David moved back to Greenbush in 2010 where she continued to make her home until passing away suddenly on January 13, 2019, in Grand Forks, N.D., at the age of 55 years, 11 months and 14 days.

Becky was a lifelong member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush. She enjoyed crocheting and loved the movie “Jaws” having watched it many times. She also enjoyed puzzles, fishing, music, playing cards and board games, laughing at YouTube videos, talking on the phone with all her many friends, and spending time with her family.

Becky is survived by her husband David of Greenbush, her son Rhett Cummings of Mankato, Minn. Sisters: VerJean (Robert) Streeter of Lino Lakes, Minn., Eleen Barrett of Roseau, Minn., Laurie (Ian) Hart of Greenbush, Karalyn Anderson of Greenbush; brothers: Jeff (Julie) Anderson, of Greenbush, Bruce (Carol) Anderson of Greenbush, and Brad (Lynnette) Anderson of Windom, Minn. Along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents Kennis and Lila, her son Randy Jr., sister Terri (Merlyn) Lindemoen, and her parents-in-law, Melvin and Jane Lorenson.

Funeral services werel held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 17, 2019, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush with Pastor Ken Bowman presiding. Linda Sovde was the Organist playing Congregational Hymns “Precious Lord Take My Hand” and “Amazing Grace and Vernon Lorenson provided the special music. Becky’s Casket Bearers were Chris Anderson, Chad Anderson, Jason Barrett, Brian Lorenson, Michael Lorenson and Chad Lorenson while here Honorary Bearers were her four closest friends Mavis Gonshorowski, Desiree Curfman, Diane Wallace and Debbie Knutson.

Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment services will were held at Lorenson Cemetery following services.

Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.