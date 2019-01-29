Public Notice of Request for Proposal Area Special Education Cooperative #997 requests proposals for group insurance coverage for the health plan year beginning July 1, 2019. Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper form until 5:00 pm central time on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Area Special Education Cooperative #997, 1505 Central Avenue NW, EGF, MN. Copies of the request for proposal and exhibits may be requested from Shawn Egeland at segeland@asec.net and will be sent electronically at no charge. District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District.