Public Notice of Request for Proposal Independent School District No 390 (“District”) requests proposals for group insurance coverage for the health plan year beginning July 1, 2019. Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper form until 4:00 pm central time on March 27, 2019 to: Crystal Olson PO Box 310 Baudette, MN 56623. Copies of the request for proposal and exhibits may be requested from Crystal Olson PO Box 310 Baudette, MN 56623, and will be sent electronically at no charge. District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District.