Lake of the Woods (MN) County Board Proceedings

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING JANUARY 8, 2019 The Lake of the Woods County Board met on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, in the Commissioners’ Room in the Lake of the Woods County Government Center for their 2019 Organizational Meeting. CALL TO ORDER County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson called the meeting to order at 9:03 a.m. and led the Pledge of Allegiance with the following members present: Commissioners Ed Arnesen, Jon Waibel, James “Buck” Nordlof, Cody Hasbargen, and Joe Grund. Also, present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer, Janet Rudd, County Attorney, James Austad and Linwood “Woody” Fiala. SWEARING IN CEREMONY County Recorder, Susan Ney swore in Commissioner Joseph Grund and James “Buck” Nordlof with terms beginning January 7, 2019. ELECTION OF CHAIR AND VICE CHAIR County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson called for nominations for Chair for Lake of the Woods County Board for the year 2019. Commissioner Arnesen nominated Commissioner Cody Hasbargen for Chairman with Commissioner Waibel seconding the nomination. County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson called for nominations two more times. Chair Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously close the nominations for Chairman. County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson called for a roll call for Commissioner Hasbargen for Chair. Roll call carried as follows: All in favor: Commissioners, Waibel, Hasbargen, Arnesen, Grund and Nordlof. Against: None. Commissioner Hasbargen assumed the position of Chair of the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners for 2019. Vice – Chair Chairman Hasbargen called for nominations for the position of Vice-Chairman the year 2019. Commissioner Arnesen nominated Commissioner Waibel for Vice-Chairman for Lake of the Woods County Board with Commissioner Nordlof seconding the nomination. Chairman Hasbargen called for nominations two more times. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to close the nominations for Vice-Chairman. Chairman Hasbargen called for a roll call for Commissioner Waibel for Vice- Chairman. Roll call carried as follows: All in favor: Commissioners: Waibel, Hasbargen, Arnesen, Grund and Nordlof. Against: None. Commissioner Waibel assumed the position of Vice-Chairman of the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners for 2019. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following addition: Approval of December 27, 2018 minutes. APPOINTMENT OF COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to appoint Jill Hasbargen Olson as Lake of the Woods County Emergency Management Director, with Commissioner Hasbargen abstaining. APPROVAL OF MINUTES Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes of December 27, 2018 minutes. COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board requesting approval of claims, Wells Fargo Signature Cards, Official Depositories for 2019, 2019 IRS Mileage rate, Auditor/Treasurer Office fees and Sanford Lease for GCN. Claims Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the following claims against the county: Revenue-$ 197,234.58, Road & Bridge-$50,065.07, Solid Waste- $14,527.29. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 1/08/2019 For Payment 1/11/2019 Vendor Name Amount Air Med Care Network 16,803.00 Bert’s Truck Equipment Of Moorhead, Inc 36,680.00 Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 2,794.30 Esri 25,000.00 Howard’s Oil Company 2,714.97 LOW Soil & Water Cons. Dist. 101,188.00 Malwarebytes Inc 2,519.25 Mar-Kit Landfill 10,559.75 Mn Assn Of Counties 4,202.00 Mn Counties Computer Co-Op 18,064.57 Mn Dept Of Transp 5,623.99 OnSolve,LLC 7,500.00 TOTALFUNDS 4,000.00 Voyageurs Comtronics, Inc 2,640.00 Woody’s Service 3,034.53 29 Payments less than 2000 18,502.58 Final Total: 261,826.94 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following Auditor warrants: December 31, 2018-$2,226.70, December 31, 2018- $51,115.82, January 2, 2019, 87,995.39. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Grund, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to authorize County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer, Dawn Christianson and Chairman Hasbargen to sign the Wells Fargo signature card for account number 3908. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to designate the following institutions as Official Depositories of county funds for the year 2019: 1. Wells Fargo, Baudette Branch 2. RiverWood Bank- Baudette Branch 3. Border State Bank, Baudette Branch 4. Multi Bank Security It was further moved to designate Wells Fargo Minneapolis, as the official safekeeping Institution for Lake of the Woods County. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the 2019 Standard IRS Mileage rate for business miles at .58 cents per mile. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the lease agreement between Lake of the Woods County and Sanford Medical Center, Thief River Falls for the use of the Government Center North, portion to be leased consisting of approximately 1,474 square feet. The term of the lease is January 1, 2019 thru December 31, 2019, with rent being $1,000 per month. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the Lake of the Woods County Auditor/Treasurer’s fees as presented. COMMISSIONERS Chairman Hasbargen discussed possible dates with the board so they could set the 2019 County Tour. A tentative date of October 15 2019 was set. The following topics were approved, Per-Diems and Meal Reimbursement. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve County appointed committee member per diems from $40.00 to $75.00 per day effective January 1, 2019. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve out of county (accept NWA) meal reimbursements up to $40.00 per day, with itemized receipts and applicable agenda, effective January 1, 2019. LOCAL SALES TAX Chairman Hasbargen discussed the proposed local sales tax for Lake of the Woods County for the purpose of helping to pay for the cost for the new Law Enforcement/Jail facility that the State of MN is mandating. The purpose of the local tax would be to help relieve the burden of the total cost of the facility to the residents/tax payers of Lake of the Woods County OFFICIAL COUNTY NEWSPAPER BID-OPENING Chairman Hasbargen called for the bid opening at 9:30 a.m. for the Official Legal newspaper for the year 2019. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Grund to designate the Northern Light Region as the Official Legal newspaper for the year 2019 and to award the first publication of the annual financial statement, the first and second publication of the delinquent tax list and all other legal publishing to the Northern Light Region. Northern Light Region PO Box 1134 Baudette, MN 56623 218-634-2700 Lake of the Woods County Bid Tabulation Legal Publishing Year 2019 January 8, 2019 Per Standard Advertising Unit Financial Statement Delinquent Tax List All Other Publications 1st Publ. 2nd Publ 1st Publ 2nd Publ 6.50 6.50 6.50 6.50 6.50 6.50 Official Legal Newspaper Award To: Northern Light Region 1st Publ/Financial Stmnt 6.50 2nd Publ/Financial Stmnt If applicable 6.50 N/A 1st Delinq Tax List 6.50 2nd Delinq Tax List 6.50 All Other 6.50 APPROVAL OF 2019 COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the following Committee Appointments for 2019: 2019 ASSOCIATION OF MINNESOTA COUNTIES (AMC) Ag Task Force: Commissioner Waibel; Alternates: Commissioners Environmental and Natural Resources: Commissioner Arnesen; Alternates: Commissioners; General Government: Commissioner Nordlof: Alternates: Lorene Hanson and Commissioners; Health and Human Service: Commissioner Waibel and Amy Ballard; Alternates; Commissioners; PILT Advisory: Commissioners, Josh Stromlund; Public Safety: Commissioner Hasbargen; Transportation and Area Transportation Alliance: Commissioner Grund and Tim Erickson; Alternates: Commissioners; 2018 COUNTY RELATED COMMITTEES Airport Commission: Commissioners Hasbargen and Waibel; Beaver Committee: Commissioners Grund and Nordlof, Lee Hancock, Tim Erickson and Steve Levassuer; Border Coalition/Passports: Commissioners Arnesen and Waibel, Sue Ney and Jill Olson; Building and Safety Committee: Chair- Commissioner Hasbargen and Nordlof, Tim Erickson, Peder Hovland, Lorene Hanson and Amy Ballard, one from Law Enforcement, and Safety Director; Comprehensive Land Use Planning Board: Commissioners Arnesen and Hasbargen, Sue Ney, Josh Stromlund and Lorene Hanson; Continuity of Operation Plan (COOP): Jill Olson and All Commissioners; County Extension Committee: Commissioners Arnesen and Hasbargen, Lorene Hanson, Additional members: Tabitha Ubel, Kenneth Horntvedt and Nicole Olson and Sandy Peterson. Extension Members: Aprille Albrecht, Lisa Loegering and Karen Santl. County TV: Commissioners Waibel and Arnesen, Lee Hervey, Lorene Hanson, Peder Hovland and Jill Olson; Data Privacy Administrator: Savanna Slick; Department Head Liaison: Chair- Commissioner Hasbargen; Alternates: Commissioners; Department Liaisons: Assessor – Nordlof; Land and Water Planning Office – Waibel; Attorney – Nordlof; MIS – Hasbargen; Sheriff – Arnesen; Social Services – Grund; Recorder – Nordlof; Highway – Grund; Auditor/Treasurer – Chair-Commissioner Hasbargen; H/R – Waibel; County Surveyor-Arnesen and Veterans Service Officer – Grund; Tourism Bureau- Arnesen; Wheelers Point Sewer- Waibel; Department of Natural Resources: Arnesen and Waibel; Drainage Committee: Commissioners Arnesen and Grund, Byron Tviet, Tim Erickson, Josh Stromlund, Dennis Johnson, Vern Horntvedt and SWCD Representative; Enhanced 911 Committee: Commissioners Nordlof and Waibel, Peder Hovland, Gary Fish, Jill Olson and other local appointees; Grievance Committee: Chair- Commissioner Hasbargen, County Attorney, James Austad, Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick, Daryl Fish, Josh Stromlund and Angie Eason; Alternate: Commissioner Waibel.; Information Systems/Technology Committee: Commissioners Arnesen and Hasbargen, Peder Hovland, Josh Stromlund, Boyd Johnson, Lorene Hanson and James Austad; Insurance Committee: Commissioners Arnesen and Waibel, Amy Ballard, Lorene Hanson, Sue Ney, Daryl Fish and Savanna Slick; Jail Committee- Gary Fish, Tim Erickson, Jim Austad, Commissioner Arnesen and Waibel, Sandy Peterson, Peder Hovland and Lorene Hanson. Joint Drainage Authority- JD22: Commissioner Grund-District 3, Commissioner Arnesen-District 5, Commissioner Waibel-District 4, JD 62- Commissioner Grund- District 3, Commissioner Arnesen- District 5, Commissioner Hasbargen-District 2; Labor/Management Committees: Commissioners Arnesen and Hasbargen, Savanna Slick; Alternate: Commissioner Nordlof; Lake of the Woods Affordable Housing/Loan Committee: Commissioner Nordlof, Sue Ney, Mary Jo Otten and Lorene Hanson; Alternate: Commissioner Hasbargen; Law Library: Commissioner Arnesen, County Attorney, James Austad to appoint and Chief Judge to appoint; Motor Pool Committee: Commissioner Waibel, Lorene Hanson, Jodi Ferrier, Mary Jo Otten, Josh Stromlund, Peder Hovland, Alternate: Commissioner Hasbargen; Ordinance Committee: Commissioners Arnesen and Waibel, James Austad, Gary Fish, Josh Stromlund; Park Commission: Commissioners Hasbargen and Arnesen, Tim Erickson and Joe Laurin; Alternate: Commissioner Waibel; Personnel Committee (combined Compensation Plan and Personnel): Commissioners Nordlof and Arnesen, Savanna Slick, Sue Ney, Tim Erickson, Christine Hultman, Lorene Hanson and Daryl Fish; Ploughing Committee: Commissioner Arnesen and Waibel, Gary Fish, Tim Erickson and Josh Stromlund: Alternate: Commissioners; Public Information Officer: Lorene Hanson, Alternate; Savanna Slick and James Austad; SHIP Committee: Commissioner Nordlof, Alternate: Commissioner Waibel; Snowmobile Trails Committee: Commissioner Grund and Nordlof; Solid Waste Committee/Household Waste: Commissioner Arnesen (as the (NWMNHHW representative for the Joint Powers Agreement), Commissioner Waibel, Tim Erickson, Tina Rennemo, Lorene Hanson and Mary Jo Otten; Subdivision Controls Committee: Commissioner Arnesen, Josh Stromlund, Mary Jo Otten, Sue Ney, Peder Hovland and Commissioner of the District involved; Township Road and Trails: Commissioners Arnesen and Nordlof, Tim Erickson, Josh Stromlund, Peder Hovland, Boyd Johnson and Mary Jo Otten; Northwest Angle Development: Commissioners Arnesen and Hasbargen; Alternates: Commissioners; Vets Service: Commissioners Nordlof and Grund, Legion Commander or Delegate, VFW Commander or Delegate and Rick Rone; Wellness Committee: Angie Eason, Julie Berggren, and Commissioner Nordlof; 2018 BOARDS/COLLABORATIVE/COALITION Arrowhead Library System: Ronald Rudd (01-01-19 to 12-31-22) appointed 01-08-19; Alternate: Commissioner Nordlof (01-01-19-12-31-22); Board of Adjustment-/Planning Commission: District 1- David Marhula, District 2-Reed McFarlane, District 3- Marshall Nelson Levasseur, District 4- Tom Mio, District 5-Anthony Head; at large; Ken Horntvedt and _____________; non-voting Commissioner Arnesen; Border Substance Abuse Court and Steering Committee: Commissioner Waibel, Amy Ballard; Community Education Advisory Board: Commissioner Hasbargen; Alternate: Commissioner Nordlof; Headwaters Regional Development Commission: Commissioners Waibel and Hasbargen; International Bridge: Commissioners Grund and Nordlof; Joint Powers Natural Resources Board: Commissioners Grund and Nordlof; Keep It Clean Committee/Aquatic Invasive Species: Commissioner Arnesen; Lake of the Woods County Children and Families Collaborative and Prevention Coalition Committee: Commissioner Grund; Lake of the Woods Criminal Justice Coalition and Children’s Justice Initiative: Commissioner Hasbargen; Lutheran Social Service Board: Commissioner Nordlof and Amy Ballard; Alternate: Commissioner Waibel; Mid-State Co-op: Peder Hovland as delegate #1, and Mary Jo Otten, as delegate #2; Minnesota Counties Computer Co-op: Delegate #1 – Peder Hovland, Delegate #2 – Lorene Hanson; Alternate: James Austad Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust: Commissioner Waibel; Alternate: Commissioner Nordlof; Minnesota Rural Counties Caucus: Commissioner Hasbargen; Alternates: Commissioners; North Country Community Health Board: Commissioner Grund (term expires 12/31/21) and Tom Mio (term expires 12/31/21) these are three-year terms; North Country Community Health Services Advisory Committee: Commissioner Grund (term expires 12/31/20) and Tom Mio (term expires 12/31/19(these are two-year terms; Northern Counties Land Use Coordinating Board: Commissioner Arnesen and Josh Stromlund; Alternate: Commissioner Nordlof; Northwest Board of Aging/Area Agency: Commissioner Nordlof, Amy Ballard and Alternate: Commissioner Waibel; Northwest Community Action: Commissioner Arnesen, Alternates, Commissioners; Northwest Minnesota Juvenile Center Board: Commissioner Waibel (term expires 12/31/2021 (re-appointed in 2018) and Amy Ballard (appointed 2019 to 2022) One Watershed/One Plan: Commissioner Arnesen, Alternate: Nordlof; Rainy Rapid River Board: Commissioner Hasbargen, Josh Stromlund; Alternate: Commissioner Grund; Red River Valley Development Association: Commissioner Arnesen and Ken Horntvedt; Regional Advisory: Jill Olson NW Emergency Communications Board: Commissioner Arnesen: Alternate: Commissioner Hasbargen; SWCD District Committee: Commissioner Waibel and Josh Stromlund; Alternate: Commissioner Grund SOCIAL SERVICES Social Service Director, Amy Ballard met with the board requesting approval of claims. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioner Warrants $12,557.67, Commissioners Warrants $1,964.74, Commissioners Warrants $2,255.07. PUBLIC WORKS Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the board requesting approval to purchase two John Deere 6110 tractors as budgeted. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the purchase of two John Deere 6110 tractors in the amount of $181,500 as budget. AMEND AGENDA Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to amend the agenda and add Opioid Grant. COUNTY ATTORNEY County Attorney, James Austad met with the board to discuss the possible grant for Opioid’s. He informed the board that Lake of the Woods Coalition organizers, Tammy Doebler and Sue Paulson have been working on applying for this grant along with LakeWood Health Center and requesting approval from the County Board to move forward with this grant opportunity. The consensus of the board was to move forward with the grant opportunity. RECESS With no further business before the board, Chairman Hasbargen called the meeting to recess at 11:50 a.m. APPROVED: Lorene Hanson, County Auditor/Treasurer Cody Hasbargen, Chairman of the Board Publish January 30, 2019