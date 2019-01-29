William “Bill” Bulow, 75

William “Bill” Bulow, age 75, of East Bethel died unexpectedly on January 25, 2019 in Greenbush, Minnesota. William Franklin Bulow was born January 30, 1943 to Elmer and Evangeline (Blumer) Bulow in Crystal, Minnesota. He was raised in Greenbush, Minnesota and graduated from Greenbush High School. Bill served in the Army from 1962 – 1965. After his military service he lived in the Twin Cities area. Bill married Kathy Renz on February 14, 1970 and they made their first home in Soderville. In 1975 they moved to Bethel where they since made their home. Bill was employed by Hoffman Engineering in Anoka for 36 years. He was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in East Bethel. Bill loved hunting, golfing and going to the casino. He was a loving, hardworking husband and dad and will deeply missed by his many family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Kathy of Bethel; two children, Billy (Leslie) Bulow of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Brenda Bulow of Bethel; four grandchildren, Daniel, Jozlyn, Jayla, Jeresa; two great-grandchildren, Wessyn, Trystyn; siblings, Eva Nelson of Greenbush, Art Bulow of Otsego, Barb (Donny) Castle of Baudette, John Bulow of Greenbush; brother-in-law, Mike (Sandy) Renz of Elk River; and by many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 30th at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in East Bethel. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, January 29th at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti and also one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.