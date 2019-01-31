Badger hosts first wrestling match since 1972, ends in Gator win

The year 1972 was the last time Badger High School hosted a wrestling match. At that time, the team was known as the Badger Rockets. On January 22, people filled the Badger Gym again to watch their hometown team the Badger/Greenbush-Middle River Gators. The Gators provided them a win on this historic night by defeating the Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena Bears—a team that advanced to state last season—by a 49-25 final score.

“This win over BCLB was a huge win, especially since they were last year’s Section 7A champs,” Gator Head Coach Todd Bergeron said. “As far as the atmosphere in Badger, it was awesome. (I’m) glad we could make it happen for the kids of Badger in our program and the town of Badger.”

The results from this dual are below:

Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 49 Blackduck/Cass Lake Bena 25

106: Eli Sharbono (BCLB) over Jaxon Janousek (BGMR) 12-0

113: Brogen Beito (BGMR) over Carter Pater (BCLB) 12-9

120: Christian Pater (BCLB) over Tony Olson (BGMR) 6-0

126: Trevor Janssen (BCLB) wins by forfeit

132: Avery Augustson (BGMR) wins by forfeit

138: Brandon Pries (BGMR) over Landon Gross (BCLB) 12-2

145: Owen Novacek (BGMR) wins by forfeit

152: Andy Dostal (BGMR) wins by forfeit

160: Joe DeZelar (BGMR) wins by forfeit

170: Ian Frenzel (BCLB) over Caleb Vacura (BGMR) Fall :50

182: Mason Smid (BCLB) over Ethan Waage (BGMR) Fall 5:06

195: Jacob Bergsnev (BGMR) over Colter Humphrey (BCLB) Fall 4:45

220: Dominik Vacura (BGMR) over Brayden Rose (BCLB) Fall :10

285: Zach Evans (BGMR) over Billy Roberts (BCLB) Fall :43

To see the full story on this match and more Gator sports coverage, read The Tribune in print or online.