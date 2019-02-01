Jeremy Sovde named new GMR School district transportation director

Tuesday, January 15, was the first day of Jeremy Sovde’s new job, that of the GMR School district’s Transportation Director.

A 1990 Greenbush High school graduate, he and his wife, Deanne, are local residents. They are the parents of Tanner, (Taylor) who have two, soon-to-be three youngsters, as well as 21-year-old son Riley.

Sovde is no stranger to school buses. In 1995 he began as a substitute driver. Two years later he took a step up to driving full-time and continues to do so.

“I’ve been working for the school district for a long time, but I’m new to doing this job,” he said.

Each school day finds Jeremy at the bus garage by 5:45 a.m., with the buses out on the routes between 6:00 and 6:45 a.m. Around 6:45 p.m., with a day’s work behind him, he heads for home.

Along with eight regular schools buses, the fleet includes three spares, a mini and sports bus, and two vans.

As transportation director, Jeremy is responsible for the scheduling of eight bus routes including his own.

“The Juneberry route is the longest – the first and farthest pickup is 23-24 miles away,” he stated.

His job also includes hiring new bus drivers, securing transportation and drivers for sports practices and activities; teachers in training, etc.