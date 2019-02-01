Jeremy Sovde named new GMR School district transportation director
Tuesday, January 15, was the first day of Jeremy Sovde’s new job, that of the GMR School district’s Transportation Director.
A 1990 Greenbush High school graduate, he and his wife, Deanne, are local residents. They are the parents of Tanner, (Taylor) who have two, soon-to-be three youngsters, as well as 21-year-old son Riley.
Sovde is no stranger to school buses. In 1995 he began as a substitute driver. Two years later he took a step up to driving full-time and continues to do so.
“I’ve been working for the school district for a long time, but I’m new to doing this job,” he said.
Each school day finds Jeremy at the bus garage by 5:45 a.m., with the buses out on the routes between 6:00 and 6:45 a.m. Around 6:45 p.m., with a day’s work behind him, he heads for home.
Along with eight regular schools buses, the fleet includes three spares, a mini and sports bus, and two vans.
As transportation director, Jeremy is responsible for the scheduling of eight bus routes including his own.
“The Juneberry route is the longest – the first and farthest pickup is 23-24 miles away,” he stated.
His job also includes hiring new bus drivers, securing transportation and drivers for sports practices and activities; teachers in training, etc.
Each morning the bus drivers are responsible for completing a pre-trip inspection report which is handed in to Jeremy. It includes the components of four general categories: engine compartment, external inspection, internal inspection, and emergency exits. If any defects are noted, it is his job to address them.
Sovde is also responsible for the general maintenance of the buses as well as keeping the buses in safe condition so they meet DOT (Department of Transportation) requirements.
Above all, what does Jeremy see as the most important responsibility in his job?
“Getting the kids from point A to point B,” he replied.
