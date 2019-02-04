Louise Foldesi, 100

Louise Foldesi, age 100, of Greenbush, MN, peacefully fell into her Father’s heavenly arms on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at LifeCare Greenbush Manor.

Louise Foldesi (also known as “Grandma Weezie”) was born on July 19, 1918 at Red Lake Falls, MN. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Weinhandl) Zins.

She lived in Red Lake Falls, MN throughout her childhood and attended St. Joseph’s School until the 8th grade. Louise acquired her First Aid-CNA certification through the American Red Cross at a very young age.

Louise moved to Greenbush, MN where she was hired to help out on the Foldesi Farm. This is where she met her soul mate Leopold. They courted and were united in marriage on June 18, 1940 in Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenbush, MN.

They made their home just east of Greenbush on land that was purchased by Leopold’s mother Agnes, whom raised and sold chickens and turkeys to pay for it. They lived their entire lives there.

Louise was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church where she was a devoted parishioner of the Roman Catholic Faith.

Louise was always busy! She planted huge vegetable gardens every summer for her family. Louise shared her cooking and canning skills with family, friends & neighbors. She canned countless jars of pickles, beets, beans, peaches & pears. She also took us grandkids berry picking and made homemade jelly.

She also tended to her several flower gardens where the Blessed Virgin Mary statue was always center focused. She planted petunias, marigolds, snapdragons, gladiolas, pansy’s & little Johnny jump-ups appeared from nowhere.

Louise filled many shoes on her journey; she was a Christian, a wife to Leopold for 62 years, a mother, a grandmother & great-grandmother. She was an aunt, a teacher, a mender of countless clothing items, a shepherd to the livestock, a neighbor, a friend and Louise would use home-based remedies to cure sicknesses.

Our mother & grandmother was a servant on earth. Besides raising her own children, she took in a few families and babysat their children. Louise prepared endless meals, serving farm help and delivering lunches to the field. Anyone stopping at the “Foldesi Farm” would not be allowed to leave without sitting down for a little lunch.

Louise lived a Christian life structured around her undeniable faith. Her mission undoubtedly started at very young age. Louise followed Christ as she journeyed through this life, her destination was always clear, she was heaven bound! Mission accomplished my sweet and precious Grandma. A job well done.

She is survived by: Daughters—Shirley (Fred) Nickolaus of Cottage Grove, MN, Sharon Paquin of Greenbush and Carolyn (Steve) Hadfield of Lino Lakes, MN.

Grandchildren—Kim Nickolaus Schommer of Cottage Grove, MN, Mike (Jackie) Nickolaus of Urbandale, Iowa, Jodie (Dan) Janzen of Roseau, MN, Janell (Tim) Kofstad of Roseau, MN, Todd (Stacey) Beito of Thief River Falls, MN, Chad Beito of Fargo ND, Tami (Greg) Olson of Wannaska, MN, Gary (Calyn) Paquin of Jacksonville, NC, Tom (Brenda) Paquin of Greenbush, Lance Hadfield of Lino Lakes, MN & Ashley Hadfield (fiancé Dustin Schiefelbein) of Forest Lake, MN.

Great-Grandchildren—Iris & Mason (Mike Nickolaus); Dani, Zach, Bailey and Breanna (Jodi Janzen); Sarah, Jordan, Josh (Janell Kofstad); Amanda, Amber, Austin & Alexis (Todd Beito); Sarah (Chad Beito); Gregory, Shania & Faith (Tami Olson); Abigail & Micah (Gary Paquin); McKenna, Mya & Myron Leopold (Tom Paquin); Lennon Louise (Ashley Hadfield); Ethan & Alexa (Kim Nickolaus Schommer).

Six Great-Great-Grandchildren.

Sister-in-law—Margie Zins of South Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her Husband of 62 years—Leopold, Daughter—Donna (Don) Beito, a Son—Baby Boy Foldesi, 2 Great-Grandbabies, 2 Great-Great-Angel babies (Amanda), Her Parents, Sisters—Flora, Rita, Laura, Theresa & Antoinette, Brothers—Richard, Roman, Ben & Francis.

Funeral Services were held on Sunday, February 3 at 3 PM in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush with Father George Noel, officiating.

Music was provided by Jaylene Larson, Vocal and Jeanne Novacek, Accompanist and vocal. Jan Burkel was the Reader and Karen Hedman & Jan Burkel were the Eucharistic Ministers. Pallbearers were Gary & Tom Paquin, Steve & Lance Hadfield, Gregory Olson Jr. & Ethan Schommer.

Burial was in Blessed Sacrament Cemetery with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush in charge of funeral arrangements.

Blessed be her memory.

A special thanks to her daughter, Sharon, for the invaluable care & love and for the countless hours of each and every day following Louise’s admission to LifeCare Greenbush Manor.

A special thank you to Andrea Blanton for the spa-like baths and love you poured on our Grandma twice weekly since she was admitted.

A special thank you to the activities aids and staff who would pray with my Grandma when caring for her.

Rest in peace, Grandma Weezie, you will be missed.