Rose Marie Dufault, 78

Rose Marie Dufault, age 78, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the Woodside Village in Grand Forks, ND.

Rose Marie Page was born on October 20, 1940, in Crookston, MN, the daughter of the late Eli and Marie (Trepanier) Page. She grew up in Gentilly, MN, and graduated from Lafayette High School in Red Lake Falls, MN. She married Larry Rodal. She then worked at National Insurance Company in Grand Forks, ND, from 1960 to 1967. She married Norman Dufault on August 14, 1965, in Grand Forks. She then worked for Prudential Insurance Company in Grand Forks, ND, from 1970 to 1975 and then for the Eagles Club #350 in East Grand Forks, MN, until her retirement.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Kim Dufault of Grand Forks, ND; sons, Norman (Natalie) Dufault, Jr., and Kyle (Beth) Dufault, both of Fargo, ND; 5 grandchildren, Jordan, Jacob, Alex, Annabel, and Kate; sister, Marcella; niece, Terri Brault; and dear friend, Lila Hilkemeier; as well as other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Larry Rodal and Norman Dufault; parents, Eli and Marie Page; brother, Donald Page; and sister, Elaine Brault.

In lieu of flowers memorial to the Altru Health Foundation are preferred.

https://www.altru.org/about-us/support-altru/donate/donate/

Memorial Service: 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour before the Service

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN in the Spring of 2019.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota