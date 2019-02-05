GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING December 17, 2018 7:30 PM (Greenbush ) 1. Call to Order at 7:36 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Carrie Jo Howard, Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Jeff Nelson, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg Other Attendees: Cooky Kujava, Ryan Bergeron, Terry Howard, Allison Harder, Mark Stromsodt, Mara Gust, Jina Lund 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the December 17th, 2018 Regular Board Meeting as amended. 4. Minutes 4. 1. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding special board meeting of December 7th, 2018. 4. 2. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding regular board meeting of November 19th, 2018. 5. Business Services 5. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Jeff Nelson and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #35566 through check #35679 for a total of $167,366.01 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated November 6th, 2018 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. 5. 2. Treasurer’s Report 6. Reports 6. 1. Listening Session – Nothing to Report 6. 2. Truth In Taxation – Nothing to Report 7. Communications 7. 1. Superintendent 7. 1. a. Greenbush Middle River School District Enrollment • As of December 13th, 2018: Greenbush Middle River School District enrollment is: • Enrollment in December, 2017 K-12 : 320 • *See attached 7. 1. b. Buildings and Grounds 7. 1. c. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual expenditure report • As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis. • Budget consists of 6 fund balances: o 01 General Fund o 02 Food Service o 04 Community Services o 07 Debt Redemption o 08 Scholarships o 09 Student Activities • *see attached 7. 1. d. Review of Greenbush Middle River School District early/late start or cancellation procedures • Student Safety is number one priority • Communication begins early in morning with Transportation Director, may involve communication with County or State officials and/or law enforcement • Blackboard Connect / First Alert notification system is utilized to communicate modified school schedule • Media is contacted as well (radio stations, television stations as well as Grand Forks Herald) • School webpage is also utilized to communicate any changes to school schedule due to weather or other unforeseen events 7. 1. e. January Staff Development Day 7. 1. f. Upcoming Board Meeting Dates • Greenbush Middle River School District conducts regular school board meetings on the 3rd monday of each month • Board Meetings can not be conducted on January 15th and February 19th (Martin Luther King Day and President’s Day) • School Board must determine alternate dates for board meetings in January and February • See attached calendar regarding restricted meeting dates 7. 1. g. Region 1 Joint Powers Board Election • Three vacancies need to be filled • Each Vacancy is a three year term • Board members are asked to complete ballot. • Deadline for completed ballots is December 27, 2018 • *see attached 7. 1. h. Minnesota Rural Education Association 2019 Board of Directors Election • Mrs. Carol Rhen has been nominated and his a candidate for the Minnesota Rural Education Association Board of Directors • Mrs. Rhen is a Badger School Board member as well as a member of the Greenbush Middle River School District Teaching Staff • The Greenbush Middle River School Board has opportunity to cast vote for MREA Board of Directors position. • *see attached A motion was made by Shane Kilen, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC, that, BE IT RESOLVED that the GMR School District cast a unanimous vote for Carol Rhen. 7. 1. i. 2019 School Board Bill Rotation • Board members will be partnered with another board member throughout the 2019 calendar year to review bills prior to each regular board meeting • Review attached schedule and let me know if you have any conflicts. • *see attached 7. 1. j. Greenbush Middle River School District / City of Greenbush User Agreement • Agreement will provide space for the Greenbush Middle River School District FIRST Robotics Team to meet/plan/organize/build and practice. • *see attached 7. 1. k. Recognition of School Board Member Jeff Nelson Superintendent Jerome took a few minutes to recognize and thank Mr. Nelson for his years of service on the Greenbush Middle River School Board. 8. Principal Report 8. 1. Principal Schultz • Winter Sports • GMR Band performed at Life Care Nursing Home in Greenbush • GMR Choir performed at Digi-Key in Thief River Falls • Band Competition • Grand Forks Herald Recognition 9. Proposed Resolutions December 17th, 2018 9. 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Jeff Nelson, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 change regular School Board meeting date from January 21st and February 18th to January 22nd and February 19th, 2019. 9. 2. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the certification of 2018 pay 2019 Levy at the maximum amount $425,047.02 . 9. 3. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Jeff Nelson, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the the following resolution regarding combined polling sites as presented: RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING COMBINED POLLING PLACES FOR MULTIPLE PRECINCTS AND DESIGNATING HOURS DURING WHICH THE POLLING PLACES WILL REMAIN OPEN FOR VOTING FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT ELECTIONS NOT HELD ON THE DAY OF A STATEWIDE ELECTION BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No.2683, State of Minnesota, as follows: 1. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the precincts and polling places for school district elections are those precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the school district which have been established by the cities or towns located in whole or in part within the school district. The board hereby confirms those precincts and polling places so established by those municipalities. 2. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the board may establish a combined polling place for several precincts for school district elections not held on the day of a statewide election. Each combined polling place must be a polling place that has been designated for use as a polling placeby a county or municipality.The following combined polling places are established to serve the precincts specified for all school district special and general elections not held on the same day as a statewide election in the calendar year following the adoption of this resolution: (Set forth each combined polling place explaining which precincts are being served, such as:) Combined Polling Place: Greenbush Community Center Middle River Community Center 244 Main St N 250 Hill Ave Greenbush, MN 56726 Middle River, MN 56737 Greenbush Community Center 244 Main St N Greenbush, MN 56726 This combined polling place shall serve all territory in Independent School District #2683 located in the following Precincts within Roseau and Kittson Counties: · Kittson: CARIBOU TWP · Kittson: KLONDIKE UNORG · Kittson: PEATLAND UNORG · Kittson: PELAN TWP · Roseau: BARNETT TOWNSHIP · Roseau: BARTO TOWNSHIP · Roseau: DEER TOWNSHIP · Roseau: DEWEY TOWNSHIP · Roseau: GREENBUSH · Roseau: HEREIM TOWNSHIP · Roseau: HUSS TOWNSHIP · Roseau: LIND TOWNSHIP · Roseau: MOOSE TOWNSHIP · Roseau: JUNEBERRY/BLOOMING VALLEY UNORG · Roseau: PALMVILLE TOWNSHIP · Roseau: POHLITZ TOWNSHIP · Roseau: POLONIA TOWNSHIP · Roseau: POPLAR GROVE TOWNSHIP · Roseau: SKAGEN TOWNSHIP · Roseau: SOLER TOWNSHIP · Roseau: STRATHCONA located in Roseau County, Minnesota. Middle River Community Center 250 Hill Ave Middle River, MN 56737 This combined polling place shall serve all territory in Independent School District #2683 located in the following Precincts within Marshall County: · Marshall: CEDAR TWP · Marshall: COMO TWP · Marshall: EAST PARK TWP · Marshall: EAST VALLEY TWP · Marshall: HOLT TWP · Marshall: HUNTLY TWP · Marshall: MIDDLE RIVER · Marshall: MOOSE RIVER TWP · Marshall: ROLLIS TWP · Marshall: SPRUCE VALLEY TWP · Marshall: THIEF LAKE TWP · Marshall: WHITEFORD TWP located in Marshall County, Minnesota. Note: See Section 2.3.2 of the Election Manual regarding changing polling places in the case of an emergency or if the polling place is no longer available. *3. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.09, the polling places will remain open for voting for school district elections not held on the same day as a statewide election between the hours of 7:00 o’clock a.m. and 8:00 o’clock p.m. Note: See Section 3.6 of the Election Manual regarding certain restrictions on voting hours. 4. The clerk is directed to file a certified copy of this resolution with the county auditors of each of the counties in which the school district is located, in whole or in part, within thirty (30) days after its adoption. 5. As required by Minnesota Statutes, Section 204B.16, Subdivision 1a, the clerk is hereby authorized and directed to give written notice of new polling place locations to each affected household with at least one registered voter in the school district whose school district polling place location has been changed. The notice must be a nonforwardable notice mailed at least twenty-five (25) days before the date of the first election to which it will apply. A notice that is returned as undeliverable must be forwarded immediately to the appropriate county auditor, who shall change the registrant’s status to “challenged” in the statewide registration system. (If a combined polling place is changed, the change must be adopted at least ninety (90) days prior to the first election where it will be used unless that polling place has become unavailable for use.) This date is November 14, 2018, for an election on February 12, 2019. Note: A resolution similar to this model resolution must be adopted by December 31 of each year, and the combined polling places specified shall be the combined polling places for the following calendar year. Motion: Laurie Stromsodt Second: Jeff Nelson 9. 4. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Greenbush Middle River School District approve the City of Greenbush and Greenbush Middle River School District “Old City Shop Use Agreement”. 9. 5. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Jeff Nelson, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Greenbush Middle River School District approve the School District Superintendent, School Board Chair as well as Vice Chair as authorized signers of the School District Safe Deposit Box at Border State Bank. 9. 6. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the following donation(s). Various Donations to Music Department $1,387.00 10. Adjournment Motion: Jeff Nelson Second: Carrie Jo Howard 11. Communications • Regular School Board Meeting – January 22nd, 7:30 p.m. at Greenbush GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 SPECIAL MEETING January 8, 2019 7:30 AM (Greenbush Middle River School Library) 1. Call to Order at 7:35 A.M. 1. 1. The School Board of Greenbush-Middle River Independent School District 2683 will conduct a special meeting on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. in the Greenbush Middle River School, (Library), located at 401 Park Ave. , Greenbush, MN 56726. The purpose of the special meeting is for the District’s School Board to meet in a closed session to engage in preliminary consideration of allegations against an employee pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 13D.05, subdivision 2(b). Pursuant to the requirements of the Open Meeting Law, the closed session will be opened if requested by the employee. Following the closed session, the School Board will consider taking official action in an open session in response to the allegations. Prior to the closed session, newly elected Board Member Allison Harder will take the oath. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Carrie Jo Howard, Joseph Melby, Kurt Stenberg, Brandon Kuznia, Laurie Stromsodt, Allison Harder 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome 3. Administration of Oath to New Board Member Allison Harder 4. Approval of Agenda 4. 1. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the January 8th, 2018 Special Board Meeting as presented. 5. Closed session pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13D.05, subs. 2(b) for preliminary consideration of allegations against an employee A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education close the meeting to discuss a personnel matter involving John Dybedahl. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education re-open the meeting. 6. Member Carrie Jo Howard introduced the following Resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION DISCIPLINING AN EMPLOYEE WHEREAS, allegations have been made against an employee of the School District; WHEREAS, the School District has reviewed those allegations; and WHEREAS, the School Board has reviewed a proposed letter to the employee informing him of the discipline proposed by the School District; NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683, Greenbush-Middle River, as follows: 1. The School Board hereby approves the letter setting forth the discipline of the employee and the basis for the discipline. 2. The Superintendent is directed to sign the letter on behalf of the School Board, to serve the letter on the employee, and to place a copy in the employee’s personnel file. 3. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 13, 43, subdivision 2, the specific reasons for the discipline, the nature of the discipline, and the letter are private data on the employee until final disposition of the disciplinary action. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing Resolution was duly seconded by Stromsodt and upon a vote being taken thereon, this Resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. 7. Adjournment Motion: Carrie Jo Howard Second: Kurt Stenberg (February 6, 2019)