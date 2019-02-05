Hazel Josephine Cartier, 91

Hazel Josephine Cartier was welcomed to heaven on February 2, 2019. She died peacefully in her caring and loving community at Farmstead Care in Moorhead, MN at the age of 91.

Hazel was born to Charles Herbert Fuller and Julia (Sanders) Fuller on January 13, 1928 in Mavie Township near Thief River Falls, MN. During childhood, the family moved to Wyle Township where she grew up. She was one of four children. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls in 1944.

In 1946 she married Lester R. Paulson. They had two daughters. They later divorced. On February 14th, 1953 she married Kenneth Cartier. Together, they created a beautiful life centered around raising their large family of biological, adopted and foster children. They made their home in Red Lake Falls until 1960, when Ken’s job took them to East Grand Forks, MN.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth and two sons Gregory and Thane, her parents, two half-brothers, a sister and brother.

She is survived by her children, Lana Violette (Dale), Gayle Myhre (Mark), Cheri Enright (Jerry), Thomas Cartier (Ethel), Robin Cartier (Rita), Mark Cartier (Jan), Kari Grimm (Lance) Kip Cartier, Mary Cartier, Julie Buzick (Steve), Christie Winchell, Shelia Cartier, Carmen Cartier, Connie Soper, (Jesse), Rachelle Cartier, Heidi Cartier, three foster sons Nighia, Nhon and Son Nguyen, a sister, Darlene Newland, 44 grandchildren, 17 step grandchildren, 85 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her funeral service will be held at First Lutheran Church, 203 5th Street NW, East Grand Forks, MN on Friday, February 8th at 2 pm with visitation starting at 12. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, 2203 River Road NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Memorials can be given to the Alzheimer’s Association

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND