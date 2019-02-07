Karlstad holds ceremony to become Purple Heart City

Around 70 people gathered last Saturday to honor local veterans and recognize the City of Karlstad becoming a Purple Heart City.

Mayor Dale Nelson welcomed family members, friends, and honored guests to the ceremony, held at the Karlstad Community Center on February 2.

Nelson shared remarks about the history of the Purple Heart; it is the oldest medal awarded, beginning as the Badge of Military Merit 237 years ago.

Nelson then proclaimed Karlstad to be a Purple Heart City, an action which he said, “pays tribute to the city’s sons and daughters who were wounded or killed in combat by the enemies of the United States of America, defending the freedoms which make it so great.”

