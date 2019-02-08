Foreclosure/Wilford James Heath and Esther E. Heath

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 7, 2002 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $127,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Wilford James Heath and Esther E. Heath, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., a California corporation n/k/a Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on June 20, 2002 as Document Number 236263; as modified of record by document recorded on August 30, 2002, as Document No. 237074 in the Office of the County Recorder of Roseau County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: None. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East 266.00 feet of the West 533.00 feet of the North 441.00 feet of the South 891.00 feet of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter (S1/2 SW1/4) of Section Fifteen (15), in Township One Hundred Sixty-three (163) North, Range Thirty-seven (37) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Minnesota, according to the United States Government Survey thereof, Roseau County, Minnesota. STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 36615 COUNTY RD 13 LOT 11, SALOL, MN 56756 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Roseau County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $91,606.52 TRANSACTION AGENT: None NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., a California corporation n/k/a Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc. RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 15.0068011 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: Roseau County Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 604 5th Avenue SW, Roseau, Minnesota. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on October 10, 2019. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: February 6, 2019 WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Corbin C. Smith, Esq.* Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (18-0975-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR (February 13, 20, 27, March 6, 13, & 20, 2019)