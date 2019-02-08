Lake Bronson Ice Fishing Derby planned

The 34th annual Ice Fishing Derby, presented by the Lake Bronson Lions Club, will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Bronson State Park.

Participants can register at the Park’s Visitor Center.

Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three fish in each category: Angled Northern, Speared Northern, Angled Walleye, and Angled Single Perch.

Raffle drawings for cash will be held after weigh in of all fish. Tickets may be purchased from any Lake Bronson Lion.

