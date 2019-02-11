Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota proceedings January 14, 2019 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Vice Board Chair Piche called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board members present: Boespflug, King, Foss, Piche, Thompson, and Useldinger Board member absent: None Boespflug moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on December 10, 2018. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Foss moved to approve the agenda with the following addition: 10.2 Hire Hannah Millette, Elementary Teacher King seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Vice Board Chair Piche called for nominations for Board Chair. Thompson moved that nominations cease for Board Chair and that a unanimous ballot be cast for Boespflug. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Board Chair Boespflug called for nominations for Board Vice Chair. Useldinger moved that nominations cease for Board Vice Chair and that a unanimous ballot be cast for Piche. Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Board Chair Boespflug called for nominations for Clerk. Foss moved that nominations cease for Board Clerk and that a unanimous ballot be cast for Thompson. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Board Chair Boespflug called for nominations for Treasurer. Foss moved that nominations cease for Board Treasurer and that a unanimous ballot be cast for Useldinger. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to designate the following financial institutions as depositories for ISD #595 for 2019: U.S. Bank of East Grand Forks Frandsen Bank and Trust MSDLAF to designate U.S. Bank of East Grand Forks as the payroll depository of ISD #595; to secure U.S. Bank as the districts’ Institution of Safe Keeping; and to name The Exponent as the official newspaper for ISD #595 Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to approve the use of the consent agenda for 2019. King seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved that these delegated District employees be authorized to sign for the following specific accounts: 1. K-12 Petty Cash: Treasurer Useldinger, Michael Kolness, Aaron Cook, and Karla Afshari 2. K-12 transfers from savings accounts to checking accounts for the payment of payroll: Treasurer Useldinger, Michael Kolness, Aaron Cook, and Karla Afshari 3. K-12 transfers from savings accounts to checking accounts for the payment of monthly board bills: Treasurer Useldinger, Michael Kolness, Aaron Cook, and Karla Afshari 4. K-12 CDs: Treasurer Useldinger, Michael Kolness, Aaron Cook, and Karla Afshari 5. K-12 Activity Account: Treasurer Useldinger, Michael Kolness, Aaron Cook, and Karla Afshari Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Foss moved to table the committee assignments until the January 28, 2019, meeting of the Board of Education. King seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to schedule the 2019 school board meetings for 5:30 p.m. on the following dates: January 14th and 28th July 8th and 22nd February 11th and 25th August 12th and 26th March 11th and 25th September 9th and 23rd April 8th and 22nd October 14th and 28th May 13th November 11th and 25th June 10th and 24th December 9th Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to table the motion setting compensation for the Board of Education. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved that the legal firm Rupp, Anderson, Squires, and Waldsberger be appointed as the school district’s legal counsel for 2019. Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Member Boespflug introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE ADMINISTRATION TO MAKE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR REDUCTIONS IN PROGRAMS AND POSITIONS AND REASONS THEREFORE WHEREAS, the financial condition of the school district dictates that the school board must reduce expenditures, and WHEREAS, this reduction in expenditures must include discontinuance of positions and discontinuance or curtailment of programs, and WHEREAS, a determination must be made as to which teachers’ contracts must be terminated and not renewed and which teachers may be placed on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits in effecting discontinuance of positions, BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 595, as follows: That the School Board hereby directs the Superintendent of Schools and administration to consider the discontinuance of programs or positions to effectuate economies in the school district and reduce expenditures, and make recommendations to the school board for the discontinuance of programs, curtailment of programs, discontinuance of positions or curtailment of positions. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Useldinger and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Piche, Thompson, Boespflug, Foss, King, Useldinger and the following voted against the same: None whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Piche moved to approve the agreement with Heritage Village to lease space for the Community Education Youth Wrestling Program as presented. Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to approve the upgrades to the security system at Senior High at a cost of $21,571.00. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to accept the following resignations/retirements: Ashley Knutson, NH Paraprofessional effective December 7, 2018 Taylor Orthaus, Paraprofessional effective December 5, 2018 Jacey Brenden, NH Paraprofessional effective December 12, 2018 King seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to hire the following people: James Nelson, Bus Driver beginning December 13, 2018 Marlee Peterson, Bus Paraprofessional 1.0 hr/day beginning December 21, 2018 Alexandra Idso, NH Paraprofessional 7.5 hrs/day beginning January 7, 2019 Alizabeth Conaway, Preschool Paraprofessional 7.5 hrs/day beginning January 15, 2019 Joshua Graves, Custodian 8.0 hrs/day beginning January 21, 2019 Jacob Strezishar, NH Paraprofessional 3.5 hrs/day beginning January 14, 2019 Hannah Millette, 6th grade teacher BA, Step 1, beginning January 15, 2019 Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to hire Brent Miller as a long-term substitute teacher for 127 days during the 2018-19 school year at B30, Step 7. King seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve a twelve-week childcare leave of absence for Ali Swang beginning on approximately March 19, 2019. Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the following payrolls: December 13, 2018 $12,815.45 December 28, 208 $16,435.65 Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agendas are on file in the District Office. Piche moved to approve the following donations to the school district: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount EGF Booster Club Tennis Stringer 1,699.95 EGF Booster Club Football HUDL 999.00 EGF Booster Club Boys Basketball HUDL 400.00 EGF Booster Club Cross Country Warm Ups 3,580.80 EGF Booster Club Girls Soccer HUDL 400.00 EGF Booster Club Cross Country Detroit Lakes Practice 320.00 EGF Booster Club Girls Soccer Equipment 1,063.85 EGF Elementary PTO New Heights Playground 31,000.00 EGF Education Foundation Senior High Music Donovan Hanson 712.54 TOTAL DONATIONS $40,176.14 Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Foss moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #115299 through #114506, and electronic fund transfers as follows: General Fund 01 $492,012.25 Food Service Fund 02 45,728.11 Community Education Fund 04 9,606.18 Building Fund 06 0.00 Debt Redemption Fund 07 0.00 Scholarship Fund 08 0.00 Trust Fund 09 0.00 Community Service Fund 14 20.99 Activity Fund 21 12,296.51 Electronic Fund Transfers 554,485.54 Total Payments $1,114,149.58 Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Piche moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:15 p.m. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The next regular school board meeting will be held on January 29, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (February 13, 2019)