Germundson’s Home Furnishings to become Mattracks Innovation Center

The building in Karlstad that housed furniture for nearly 70 years will soon become home to historic Mattracks vehicles and memorabilia. The two major participants in the deal, former furniture storeowner Loren Germundson and Mattracks founder and CEO, Glen Brazier, couldn’t be more pleased.

Brazier says the old furniture store is the “absolute perfect fit” for the Mattracks Innovation Center. “It’s on Main Street. It’s going to be a real asset to the community.”

“I’m very glad that he got it…He’ll fill up the empty building on Main Street. I think he’ll do a good job. The community will be surprised by what it’s going to be,” states Germundson.

