Leslie Keith Peterson, 67

Leslie Keith Peterson, age 67, of Carver died on, Friday, February 1, 2019, at J.A. Wedum Hospice in Brooklyn Park. Memorial service is pending at this time. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 417 Oak Street North, Carver, with Pastor Don Andrix officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 8, 2019, 4 – 7 PM at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also 10 – 11 AM at the church on Saturday. Leslie was born on July 2, 1951 in Greenbush, MN to Kenneth and Challotta Peterson. He was one of six children. Leslie graduated from Mayer Lutheran High School in 1970. He owned and operated Peterson Cabinets and Construction for over 40 years and had been a resident of Carver for over 20 years. He loved fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. Leslie was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Laurie. Survived by daughter, Ronni Peterson of Roseau, son, Troy (Jodi) of Zimmerman; grandchildren, TeJay, Skylar, Kayci, Courtney and Carson; brothers, Mitchell Peterson, and Kerry (Kathy) Peterson; sisters, Carolynn (Tom) Funk, Nancy Peterson; and brother-in-law, Wes Herman. Arrangements by Bertas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chaska