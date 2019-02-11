Richard Allen Farstad, 71

Richard Allen Farstad, age 71, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Moorhead Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Moorhead, MN.

Richard was born on January 13, 1948, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Kenneth and Donna (Sanders) Farstad. He grew up in East Grand Forks, MN, and graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School in 1966, where he played football and hockey. He enjoyed watching Sacred Heart baseball, helping neighbors, working in the yard, and snow blowing.

Richard is survived by his mother, Donna Farstad of East Grand Forks, MN; brother, Kenneth (Maggie) Farstad, Jr., of East Grand Forks, MN; nephews, Corey Hjelmstad of Drayton, ND, Scott Hjelmstad of East Grand Forks, MN, and Jim (Tina Haaven) Farstad of Warren, MN; niece, Janelle (Chris) Schryver of East Grand Forks, MN; grandnieces and nephews, Randi (Tyler Stevens) Hlavac, Kenadi Schryver, and Thea, Eli, Jeb, and Sadi Haaven-Farstad; and great grandniece and nephew, Lily and Weston Stevens. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Farstad, Sr., sister, Judy Hjelmstad, brother, Russell Farstad, and brother in law, Kenneth Hjelmstad.

Funeral Service: 2:00 pm on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One hour before the service.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota