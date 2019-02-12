Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger (MN) ISD 676

Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger ISD 676 A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, January 14, 2019, beginning at 7:30 PM in the FACS Room. 1. Call to Order at 7:36 P.M. 1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson, Curt Hauger 1. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Shena Brandt, Stacey Warne 1. 3. Department Managers: Jarod Magnusson 2. Reorganization of School Board 2. 1. Nominations for School Board Chairperson. Member Christianson nominated Member Isane. Member Rhen seconded the nomination. Motion by Member Rhen to Cease Nominations, Member Christianson seconded the motion. Member Isane was declared Chairperson. U.C. 2. 2. Nominations for School Board Vice Chairperson. Member Rhen nominated Member Christianson. Member Dostal seconded the nomination. Motion by Member Hauger to Cease Nominations, Member Swenson seconded the motion. Member Christianson was declared Vice Chairperson. U.C. 2. 3. Nominations for School Board Clerk. Member Hauger nominated Member Dostal. Member Swenson seconded the nomination. Motion by Member Rhen to Cease Nominations, Member Christianson seconded the motion. Member Dostal was declared Chairperson. U.C. 2. 4. Nominations for School Board Treasurer. Member Christianson nominated Member Rhen. Member Dostal seconded the nomination. Motion by Member Hauger to Cease Nominations, Member Christianson seconded the motion. Member Rhen was declared Treasurer. U.C. 2. 5. Designate Official School Newspaper: The Greenbush Tribune Motion by Member Christianson, Seconded by Member Rhen. U.C. 2. 6. Designate Official School Depositories (Border State Bank, Citizens State Bank, Liquid Asset Fund) Motion by Member Swenson, Seconded by Member Dostal. U.C. 2. 7. Set Official School District Mileage Rate / Same as IRS and modify as IRS modifies with dates coinciding. Current rate is 58 cents / mile as of January 1st, 2019 Motion by Member Rhen, Seconded by Member Christianson. U.C. 2. 8. Set Official School Board Monthly Meeting date and time as the second Monday of every month at 7:30 p.m. Motion by Member Swenson, Seconded by Member Hauger. U.C. 2. 9. Set Official School Board Meeting per diem at $85.00 per board meeting for the Chairperson and $75.00 per meeting for all other members. $170.00 for meetings that exceed 4 hours, not including travel, for the Chairperson and $150.00 for meetings that exceed 4 hours, not including travel, for all other members for calendar year 2019. Motion by Member Hauger, Seconded by Member Dostal. U.C. 2. 10. Designate Business Manager authority to make electronic fund transfers as needed. Motion by Member Hauger, Seconded by Member Swenson. U.C. 3. Visitors Present: Ryan Bergeron, Mike Coltom, Sarah Johnson, Sherri Kukowski, Kaeden Hietala, Colton Gust, Brandon Pries, Kobe Dostal, Timothy Kjelland, and Derrick Corneliusen Visitor Comments: None 3. 1. Badger VEX Robotics • Provided a demonstration of the Vex Robot that they made in class that won the competition at Northland College in Thief River Falls. This win advances the Vex Robotics Team to State in Saint Paul on February 1st and Nationals on April 4th-6th in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The 1st and 2nd place team in each state will advance to World Competition on April 24th in Louisville, Kentucky. • Vex Robotics is similar to First Robotics, however only Vex parts may be used and there is an 18 inch cube requirement for the robot. Vex Robotics is a class that is offered and the students are able to work on it throughout the school year. 4. Approval of Agenda 4. 1. A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Dostal and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the January 14th, 2019 Regular Board Meeting as presented/amended. 5. Minutes 5. 1. Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve the minutes of the December 10th, 2018 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Hauger. 6. Consent Agenda 6. 1. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Rhen to approve the payment of bills check #59036 through check #59100 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated January 3rd, 2019 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Dostal. 7. Establish School District Committee Assignments: Staff Development Committee: Cari Dostal Technology Committee: Cari Dostal Safety Committee: Jim Christianson Strategic Planning Committee: All School Board Members Continuing Ed Committee: Cari Dostal Crisis Planning Committee: Curt Hauger Scholarship Committee: Jamie Isane MSHSL Rep: Jeramy Swenson Joint Sports Board: Jamie Isane and Jeramy Swenson RIC Board: Jim Christianson RIC Alternative: Carol Rhen Legislative Liaison: Carol Rhen 8. Communications 8. 1. Superintendent 8. 1. a. Building and Grounds • Jarod indicated the school is locked in on a fuel price of $2.00 a gallon. This is a good price considering the prices have been higher. • Barb Schmitz was here for a mock Osha Inspection last Thursday. • Jim asked what needs to be done to proceed with the heating system. Mr. Jerome indicated he would like to bring options/costs to the board at an upcoming board meeting. It’s a very big job which means installation would not occur until the summer of 2020. Mr. Jerome would like Peterson Sheet Metal, Ryan Company, and Northwest Iron Fireman to provide information and to educate the board on the different options. Member Hauger indicated would like a committee to be put together to discuss and analyze the information that will be provided and he would like Morris Vacura and Bob Glen to be on the committee. Jarod indicated that Morris and Bob have not worked with the newer systems and only have experience with the current diesel fuel boiler system. 8. 1. b. Student Enrollment • As of January 10th, 2019 : Badger Enrollment is: 214 *January 2nd, 2018 enrollment was 232 8. 1. c. FIRST Robotics Kickoff • January 5th was the FIRST Robotics Kick Off • Build season is January 5th – February 19th • FIRST Robotics team has 6 weeks to design and build robot to meet specifications of competition. • 2019 FIRST Robotics Theme : DESTINATION DEEP SPACE • FIRST Robotics advisor is Mrs. Valerie Truscinski • Mrs. Truscinski is assisted by: Jim Dostal, Jeramy Swenson, Dale Hagen, Shannon Monsrud, Alan Truscinski, Tom Dostal, Jedd VonEnde, Jandi VonEnde, Alex Truscinski, and Madison Truscinski • Students in 9th – 12th grade are eligible to participate • The First Robotics Team will attend Regional Competition in Duluth March 6th-9th and Grand Forks March 13th-16th • Currently FIRST Robotics consists of 24 students: 8 Boys and 16 girls • 2 Seniors, 3 Juniors, 11 Sophomores, 8 Freshman 8. 1. d. 2019 School Board Bill Rotation • Board members will be partnered with another board member throughout the 2019 calendar year to review bills prior to each regular board meeting • Review attached schedule and let me know if you have any conflicts. • *see attached • Member Hauger indicated he will not be at the meeting in June. Member Swenson will take June for Member Hauger and he will review bills in July instead. 8. 1. e. Badger School District Staff Development • All certified staff will participate in 2019 NWSC Regional Staff Development Day in Thief River Falls on January 21ST • All staff have selected three sessions they will attend. • Staff members will have opportunity to earn continuing education credits necessary for licensure renewal. 8. 1. f. 2018 – 2019 Badger School District Budget Revision • A revised 2018 – 2019 Badger School District budget will be presented to School Board for approval during the February board meeting. 8. 1. g. Badger Band Performance at Minnesota School Board Association Annual Leadership Conference • Band will perform under the direction of Ms. Lisa Erickson • 49 Students ranging in grades 7-12 will perform • Band will report to Minneapolis Convention center at 7:30 a.m. on January 17th • Performance will kick off conference beginning promptly at 9:00 a.m. • *see attached itinerary 8. 1. h. Greta Lee : District “Voice of Democracy” Essay Contest Winner • Greta Lee was recently named the VFW District “Voice of Democracy” Essay Contest Winner • Greta will advance to the State Competition and represent NW Minnesota in the state wide competition. • The State VFW “Voice of Democracy” contest consists of 9 district winners. • Greta will compete this Saturday in Minneapolis. • The State Champion will advance to Washington D.C. and represent the State of Minnesota in the Veterans of Foreign Wars “Voice of Democracy” Contest. 8. 1. i. FCCLA Students Advance to State! • FCCLA students recently presented/competed at regional STAR events in Kelliher. • The following students earned Gold and will advance to State Competition with an opportunity to advance to Nationals in California. • Gavin Davy Ethical Essay • Kennedy Truscinski Power of One, National Programs in Action Presentation • Emma VonEnde Career Investigation in Physical Therapy • Jordan Davy and Jordan Lee Promote & Publicize FCCLA • Alex Ylitalo *Everyday Equations • Tessa Blumer *Everyday Equation • Ada Lee and Amelia Wilt are competing in “digital stories” to advance to Nationals (top 15 advance across nation) 8. 2. Dean of Students • CIHS classes start today. There are currently 19 students enrolled in 28 classes. • There will be a varsity wrestling match in Badger on January 22nd vs. Blackduck. 8. 2. a. College In The High School registration Semester 2 8. 2. b. Assessment Calendar • Is available to view online • On February 20th the ACT test will be offered and there are 13 juniors currently signed up to take it. • This year students in elementary are using their Ipads to take tests instead of the computer lab. They start testing in April and will be done in early May. This helps to speed up the testing process. 8. 2. c. Elementary Basketball Tournament • February 11th at 6:15p.m. 9. Reports 9. 1. Accept Cash Report through December 31st, 2018 subject to audit. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Rhen. U.C. 9. 2. Accept Badger School District FY 19 Budget Second Quarter report subject to audit. Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Rhen. U.C. 11. Adjourn Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Hauger to adjourn the meeting at 9:05 P.M. Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting – February 11, 2019 @ 7:30 p.m. in the FACS Room Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (February 13, 2019)