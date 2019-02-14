Hardware Hank – East Grand Forks awarded for paint achievements in 2018

Hardware Hank in East Grand Forks, MN received the 2018 President’s Paint Award at United Hardware Distributing Co.’s Spring and Summer Buying Market, held January 11th – 13th at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The President’s Paint Award is given to the top 100 stores overall that excelled in paint sales and promotions during 2018. Brandon Buckalew accepted the award from Steve Draeger, President and CEO.

United Hardware Distributing Co., parent company of Hardware Hank & Trustworthy Hardware stores, is located in Plymouth, Minnesota. United Hardware is a wholesale distributor serving 1200 retailers throughout the upper midwest.