KITTSON COUNTY (MN) BOARD PROCEEDINGS January 22, 201

KITTSON COUNTY BOARD PROCEEDINGS January 22, 2019 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Commissioner Johnson was absent. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Olson. The pledge to the flag was given. The agenda was approved as presented. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the January 8, 2019 County Board meeting as presented. Meeting with the County Board was Monique Duray with Lutheran Social Services (LSS). Duray provided a review of the programs she offers through LSS highlighting support for people who are full time caregivers. She also informed the County Board that she is looking for both respite care providers and care providers in need of respite services. LSS services are funded by the County through its membership in the Land of the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging. Meeting with the County Board was Sheriff Mark Wilwant. Wilwant presented a request to get a quote on a new squad vehicle, a request to hire LoAnn Dalzell as a part-time on call dispatcher, and an FMLA leave request. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the Sheriff’s Department getting bids on a new squad vehicle. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve hiring LoAnn Dalzell as a part-time on call jailer dispatcher at band and grade B23-4 Step 10 effective 1/22/2019. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve a request for leave under the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) for Steve Porter effective 1/15/2019. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Vendor Amount Next Chapter Technology, Inc 13,000.00 Association of Minnesota Counties 2,535.00 Northwest Mn Household Hazardous 4,190.00 Bernstrom Oil Co 2,115.79 RTVision 3,008.33 CHS Ag Services 2,129.85 Rural Transportation Collaborative 5,010.51 Clinicare Corporation 9,420.90 MN Dept of Revenue 10,717.75 DLT Solutions LLC 10,161.67 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 6,470.22 Headwaters Regional Development Comm 5,000.00 Nationwide Retirement Solutions 2,527.50 Johnson Oil Company 9,464.02 PERA 0156-00 23,017.58 Kittson County Environmental Service 17,243.00 United Valley Bank 33,608.10 MN Sheriff’s Association 4,657.76 Further 19,381.90 Next Chapter Technology, Inc 13,000.00 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 6,457.43 Northwest Mn Household Hazardous 4,190.00 Nationwide Retirement Solutions 2,527.50 RTVision 3,008.33 PERA 0156-00 23,537.62 Rural Transportation Collaborative 5,010.51 United Valley Bank 33,345.93 Association of Minnesota Counties 2,535.00 Further 23,213.29 Bernstrom Oil Co 2,115.79 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 3,492.20 CHS Ag Services 2,129.85 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 3,505.75 Clinicare Corporation 9,420.90 PERA 0156-00 25,815.09 DLT Solutions LLC 10,161.67 United Valley Bank 35,851.64 Headwaters Regional Development Comm 5,000.00 231 Payments less than $2000.00 33,965.79 Johnson Oil Company 9,464.02 Kittson County Environmental Service 17,243.00 MN Sheriff’s Association 4,657.76 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does it include individuals who received federal, county or human service aid Meal Reimbursements: $226.54 Committee Reports were given. Meeting with the County Board was Troy Peterson. Peterson informed the County Board of his displeasure with the valuation on some of his properties. County staff noted that the reason his properties had been valued high was that he had repeatedly refused to allow Assessor’s Office staff access to his properties. Once access had been granted, valuations were typically reduced. Peterson expressed his current dissatisfaction with the valuation on the former group home in Karlstad. Assessor’s office staff explained to County Board members how the property was valued and the criteria behind the valuation. The County Board instructed the County Administrator to communicate the proper channels for seeking a reduction in valuation and the timeline involved so that he could pursue such a course of action. Meeting with the County Board was Keith Klegstad, Assistant Kittson County Highway Engineer, to update the Board on maintenance issues and road conditions around the County. Klegstad updated the Count Board on recent weather events and the status of the county’s roads. He also presented a request to acquire right of way for 3 upcoming projects. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve pursuing the acquisition of right of way for projects SAP035-607-023, SAP035-601-036, & SAP035-610-015. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the following committee appointments (terms are indefinite): Land Use & Zoning Committee – Darrel Johnson and Scot Olson NW Regional Radio Board Users Committee – Mark Wilwant A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the appointment of Theuns Steyn to the Joe River Watershed District Board to fill out the unexpired term of Leroy Clow which expires 1/31/2021. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Olson and unanimously carried to approve the appointment of Scott Klein to the Two River Watershed District Board to fill out the unexpired term of Darrel Johnson which expires 10/31/2020. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the appointment of Gary Johnson to another 3 year term on the Red River Valley Development Association. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the setting the 2019 County Board of Appeals and Equalization meeting as June 18, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve reducing the valuation on parcel R32.0081800 from $40,400 to $15,500 per the recommendations of the County Assessor. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve reducing the valuation on parcel R35.0002700 from $367,400 to $128,500 per the recommendations of the County Assessor. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to accept the retirement letter from Lori Sugden, with regret, effective February 1, 2019. A letter from MCIT concerning a vacancy on their board of directors was presented for information. The 4th Quarter 2018 Payroll Report was presented for information. Correspondence was read. The Board adjourned to February 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m _____________________________ CHAIRMAN ATTEST: _____________________________ Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator 14