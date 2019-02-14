Marian L. Johnson, 92, of Karlstad, Minnesota, passed away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Marian Lorraine Bakko was born October 19, 1926, in Deerwood Township of Kittson County to Olaf and Louise (Rapp) Bakko. She was baptized and confirmed in Eidsvold Lutheran Church and attended Beaton Country School. On November 8, 1946, she was united in marriage to Harold Johnson in the Lutheran parsonage at Pinewood, Minnesota. They settled on the Johnson family farm in Nelson Park Township of Marshall County. Marian and Harold farmed there until 1968 when they moved into Karlstad. Marian worked the potato harvest on the Carlson farm for many years and later at Arctic Cat in Thief River Falls, Town and Country Café, and TJ’s Pizza Factory, both in Karlstad. Before retiring in 2008, Marian had been working at the Lutheran Social Services meal site. She was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church and WELCA. Marian is survived by her children, Jim (Virginia) Johnson, Hallock, Terry (Gail) Johnson, Karlstad, Ted (Lori) Johnson, Osage, MN, and Barbara (Matt) Berg, Karlstad; a daughter-in-law; nine grandchildren, Lisa Mike Ryan, Marisa, Jason, Jaimee, Alissa, Amy and Lindsay; 23 great grandchildren; a great great grandson; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Olaf and Louise; husband, Harold; a son, Tom; a grandson, Andy; and sisters, Gladys Sollund, Frances Peterson, Agnes Smeby and Florence Lund. Funeral services were held Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Salem Lutheran Church, rural Stephen MN. Interment will be in the Salem Cemetery. Visitation was held at The Meadows in Karlstad on Wednesday evening. Rev. Caitlin Jensen, presiding; Special music, Linda Walz, pianist, Everett and Kathy Englund, duet. Honorary pall bearers will be Marian’s grand and great grandchildren. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock, MN.