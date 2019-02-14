NW RIC BOARD MEETING December 3, 2018, NW RIC Office, 6:00 PM NW RIC Board members present included Jessica Jacobson, Jim Christianson, Matt Nordin, Holly Burkel, Roxann Coan and Laurie Stromsodt. Also present Special Education Director Kyle Erickson, Superintendent Jeff Lund and School Psychologist Interim Kathleen Kallis. Chairperson Jacobson called the NW RIC Board Meeting to order. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the agenda as presented with additions. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Coan. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the minutes of the October 1, 2018 regular business meeting. Moved by Burkel, seconded by Nordin. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the November 2018 board bills as audited by two board members in the amount of $48,417.50. Moved by Burkel, seconded by Nordin. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the December 2018 board bills as audited by two board members in the amount of $23,656.46. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Coan. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the NW RIC 2018-19 Seniority List. Moved by Stromsodt, seconded by Christianson. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the following resolution: Be it resolved to direct the NW RIC Director to make recommendations for reduction in program positions and reasons thereof, if necessary. Moved by Coan, seconded by Burkel. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve FY 18 Audit. Moved by Burkel, seconded by Coan. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve Interagency Agreement for Marshall and Roseau County Family Services/Children’s Mental Health Collaborative. Moved by Christianson, seconded by Jacobson. Motion Carried. The Special Education Director presented the following reports: Regional Law Conference – January 24, 2019 MDE Directors’ Forum – December 7, 2018 CEC-DEC Early Childhood Special Education Fall Leadership Conference Report MDE INSPIRE ACTION 2.0 needs assessment Professional Learning Community – Behavior Code Cash Flow Cash Expenditures Motion was made by Christianson to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Nordin. Motion Carried. Meeting adjourned. The next regular NW RIC Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 4, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the NW RIC Office. 14