County Board approves donation to new food bank building

The Kittson County Board of Commissioners voted on February 5 to approve a $25,000 donation toward North Country Food Bank’s new building in Crookston. The food bank had visited the county board in November to ask for their contribution, as the food shelves in Kittson County receive food from this facility.

The project is estimated at $6 million and plans to break ground this summer.

Highway Dept. update

Kelly Bengtson, County Hwy engineer, said it had been a “brutal two weeks” for the highway department with the cold and snow, including 10” falling across the county on February 3.

Bengtson was watching for fatigue in his operators, saying they would especially be feeling the impact by the end of the week, with additional snow in the forecast.

Bengtson said operating a snowplow with the lack of visibility, meeting vehicles on roadways, and conditions called “snow fog,” makes for very stressful work conditions.

Despite a few issues, the equipment had been holding up well.

