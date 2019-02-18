ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID 2019 ASSESSMENT JOB NO. 1 WATERMAIN IMPROVEMENTS GREENBUSH, MINNESOTA Sealed bids for the City of Greenbush, Minnesota, will be received by Anita Locken, Clerk-Treasurer at the City Hall in the City of Greenbush, Minnesota until 3:00 p.m. March 13, 2019 at which time and place they will be opened and read aloud. The bids will then be tabulated and considered at the next regular City Council meeting, March 18, 2019. The Information for Bids, Form of Contract, Form of Bid, Plans, Specifications, and Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond and other Contract Documents may be examined at the following: City of Greenbush Widseth Smith Nolting & Associates, Inc. PO Box 98 1600 Central Ave. N.E 224 Main Street N East Grand Forks, Minnesota 56721 reenbush, MN 56726 Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.wsn.us.com by clicking on Bidding Documents or at www.questcdn.com by inputting Quest project #6136180 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading and working with this digital project information. You may download the digital plan documents electronically for $30. An optional paper set of project documents is also available from Cadd/Engineering Supply (CES) for a nonrefundable price of $30 plus printing costs. If you choose a paper copy you will get all addenda as paper copies and will be charged for the printing costs. Please make your check payable to Cadd/Engineering Supply and send it to 1701 James Circle N, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430. Please contact CES’s Repro Dept at (763) 560-9098 or (800) 831-8587 for pricing and if you have any questions. The work to be done on this project “2019 Assessment Job No. 1 – Watermain Improvements”, shall consist of the following estimated major items. 128 – LF 8” PVC WM, 2440 LF – Directional Bore 8” Fusible PVC WM 582 – LF 6” PVC WM, 328 LF – Directional Bore 6” Fusible PVC WM, 7 EA – Fire Hydrants – 18 EA – Gate Valve and Box, 22 EA – Water Services, 824 SY – Remove and Replace Bituminous Pavement, and Other Miscellaneous Items. The work on this project is required to be started within 10 days after the Notice to Proceed is given to the Contractor and such work is required to be completed by August 17, 2019. The bids will be awarded based upon the lowest bid. No bid will be considered unless sealed, filed with the Clerk-Treasurer and accompanied by a cash deposit, certified check, bid bond or cashier’s check, payable to the Clerk-Treasurer in the sum of at least five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, such deposit or check or amount of Bidder’s Bond to be forfeited to the municipality in the event that the successful bidder shall fail to enter into a contract awarded to him in accordance with the terms of his bid. Bids shall be marked as to indicate: Name of Bidder: “Bid on 2019 Assessment Job No. 1 – Watermain Improvements” to be opened March 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. “A contractor responding to this solicitation document shall submit to the city a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.” “The term ‘responsible contractor’ as used in this solicitation document means a contractor as defined in Minnesota Statues, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.” “Any prime contractor or subcontractor that does not meet criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3 or fails to verify that it meets those criteria is not a responsible contractor and is not eligible to be awarded the construction contract for the project or to perform work on the project.” “A false statement under oath verifying compliance with any of the minimum criteria shall render the prime contractor or subcontractor that makes the false statement ineligible to be awarded a construction contract on the project and may result in termination of a contract awarded to a prime contractor or subcontractor that submits a false statement.” “A prime contractor shall submit to the city copies of the signed verifications of compliance from all subcontractors of any tier pursuant to Minnesota Statues, section 16C.285, subdivision 3, clause 7.” The City of Greenbush reserves the right to hold all bids for a period of 60 days after the date fixed for the opening thereof and to reject any bid, or bids, or all bids and to waive any irregularities. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof. By Order of the City Council Anita Locken, Clerk-Treasurer City of Greenbush, Minnesota (February 20, 27 & March 6, 2019)