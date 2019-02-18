County Highway Project Bids Close Friday, March 22, 2019 Polk County, Minnesota/48,700 TON AGGREGATE BASE CLASS 1 MOD

County Highway Project Bids Close Friday, March 22, 2019 Polk County, Minnesota NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS – Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 2:00 PM on Friday, March 22, 2019, by Michelle Cote, Director of Property Records of Polk County at Crookston, Minnesota, on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners of Polk County for the construction of the County Projects listed below. Proposals will be OPENED and READ publicly at 2:00 P.M., by the Board of County Commissioners at the County Government Center in Crookston, Minnesota. Proposals received after 2:00 P.M. will not be considered. CP 119-44-1293, CP 119-45-1294 and CP 119-248-1295 LOCATION: CSAH 44, CSAH 45 and CR 248 TYPE OF WORK: Stabilized Aggregate Base LENGTH: 5.6, 8.0 and 3.8 miles The major items of work are approximately: 48,700 TON AGGREGATE BASE CLASS 1 MOD Proposals, Plans and Specifications are available at: Polk County Highway Dept., 820 Old Highway 75 South, Crookston, MN 56716. Cost – $50.00 (non-refundable incl. tax). Bids must be sealed, identified on the envelope and accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond or Certified Check in an amount equal to at least 5% of the total bid made payable to the Treasurer of Polk County. The County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities thereof. Richard C. Sanders Polk County County Engineer (February 20, 27 & March 6, 2019)