County Highway Project Bids Close Friday, March 22, 2019 Polk County, Minnesota/Bituminous Rout and Seal

County Highway Project Bids Close Friday, March 22, 2019 Polk County, Minnesota NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS – Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 2:00 PM on Friday, March 22, 2019, by Michelle Cote, Director of Property Records of Polk County at Crookston, Minnesota, on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners of Polk County for the construction of the County Projects listed below. Proposals will be OPENED and READ publicly at 2:00 P.M., by the Board of County Commissioners at the County Government Center in Crookston, Minnesota. Proposals received after 2:00 P.M. will not be considered. CP 119-15-1284, CP 119-45-1285, CP 119-55-1286, CP 119-58-1287, CP 119-59-1288, CP 119-70-1289, CP 119-214-1292, CP 119-233-1290, and CP 119-826-1291 LOCATION: CSAH 15, CSAH 45, CSAH 55, CSAH 58, CSAH 59, CSAH 70, CR 214, CR 233, Crookston Township TYPE OF WORK: Bituminous Rout and Seal LENGTH: 41 miles Total The major items of work are approximately: 99,000 POUNDS ROUT AND SEAL BITUMINOUS CRACKS Proposals, Plans and Specifications are available at: Polk County Highway Dept., 820 Old Highway 75 South, Crookston, MN 56716. Cost – $50.00 (non-refundable incl. tax). Bids must be sealed, identified on the envelope and accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond or Ce1iified Check in an amount equal to at least 5%of the total bid ma de payable to the Treasurer of Polk County. The County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities thereof. Richard Sanders Polk County County Engineer (February 20, 27 & March 6, 2019)