Larry L. Tack, 73, of East Grand Forks, MN passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 in Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, after a valiant fight with cancer

Larry Leslie Tack was born August 1, 1945 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Leslie and Delores (Driscoll) Tack. He was raised in East Grand Forks and graduated from East Grand Forks High School. Larry entered the United States Army on October 19, 1965 at Fargo, ND. He served in the artillery during the Vietnam War and was awarded a Bronze Service Star, a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged from military service on July 21, 1967 at Fort Hood, TX. He returned to East Grand Forks and was employed with International Harvester in Grand Forks and was engaged in farming with his father. In 1983, he began farming on his own and continued until his retirement in 2006. Larry married Jeanne Genereux on June 21, 1969 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Tabor, MN. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this June.

Larry enjoyed fishing, socializing with his friends and woodworking. He was a “Handy Man” and built many grandfather clocks and cabinets for his family. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Fraternal Order of Eagles #350, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3817 and the American Legion Post 157.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; a son, David (Stacey) Tack; a daughter, Lynn (Craig) Brott, all of East Grand Forks, MN; grandchildren, Gabrielle Tack, Brooks Tack, Sydney Brott, Bergen Brott; sisters, Carole (Robert) Derksen, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Janet (Delmar Sletten) Menge, East Grand Forks, MN; an aunt, June Bevirt, Sioux Falls, SD; nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Calvin Tack and a sister, Marilyn Rasmussen.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Sandra J. Schulze American Cancer Society-Hope Lodge, 411 Second Street NW Rochester, MN 55901 or St. Mary’s Mission, Highway 1, P.O. Box 189 Red Lake, MN 56671.

Memorial Mass: 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in East Grand Forks, MN.

Family Greeting: One hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Monday.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN, in the spring.

Military Honors: Accorded by members of the American Legion Post 157, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3817 and the North Dakota Army National Guard.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)